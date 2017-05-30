Measles Outbreak Blamed on Unvaccinated Somalis

"In 2013, a report from the University of Minnesota estimated that about [1] in 32 Somali children ages [7] through [9] ... had been diagnosed with autism in 2010 ...

The lack of vaccination in the Somali community in Minnesota led to a report in [The] Journal of the American Board of Family Medicine.2 That paper indicated that most parents in the Somali community refused vaccines because they believed that vaccines caused autism.

When asked why they felt that vaccines cause autism, every single one of the parents reported that they feel that vaccines cause autism 'because they knew a child who received the MMR vaccine and then got autism.' One-fifth of the Somali Minnesotan parents had researched the topic themselves 'and believed that science supports the connection' between autism and vaccines."

Boston Herald Takes Cyberbullying to a Whole New Level

"These are the facts: Vaccines don't cause autism. Measles can kill. And lying to vulnerable people about the health and safety of their children ought to be a hanging offense."

"In March ... Scientific American published an article by Peter Hotez, M.D,. of Texas Children's Hospital, also inciting violence against people who do not agree with current government vaccine policies. Dr. Hotez stated: 'An American antivaccine movement is building and we need to take steps now to snuff it out.'

In 2015, USA Today published a column by Alex Berezow advocating that 'anti-vax' parents should be imprisoned. At the time, that seemed to be a draconian proposal, but certainly less so compared to today's calls for execution."

Claims of Coincidence No Longer Hold Water

Boston Herald, Retract Your Hate Speech

"If the State can tag, track down and force individuals to be injected with biologicals of known and unknown toxicity today, then there will be no limit on which individual freedoms the state can take away in the name of the greater good tomorrow."

Fact on Legal Record: Vaccines Are Unavoidably Unsafe

Recent Research Reopens Vaccine-Autism Question

Term birth with vaccination was associated with a 2.7-fold increase in the odds of neurodevelopmental disorders compared to unvaccinated full-term babies

Preterm birth with vaccination was associated with a 5.4-fold increase in the odds of neurodevelopmental disorders compared to the odds of neurodevelopmental disorders given term birth and vaccination

Preterm birth with vaccination was associated with a 12.3-fold increased odds of neurodevelopmental disorders compared to preterm birth without vaccination

More Research Questioning Vaccine Efficacy

Not Knowing Whether Vaccines Cause Autism Is Not the Same as Being Sure They Don't

Long-term cumulative effects of vaccines

Timing of vaccination in relation to the age and health of the child

Effects of the total load or number of vaccines given at one time

Effect of vaccine ingredients in relation to health outcomes

Biological mechanisms of vaccine-associated injury

There's Not Enough Evidence to Confirm or Deny Causation

Some people are more vulnerable to suffering vaccine reactions and injury for biological, genetic and environmental reasons

In most cases physicians do not know what those individual susceptibilities are

It's virtually impossible to predict ahead of time who will be harmed by vaccination

First Do No Harm

Public Health Measures to Prevent Disease Must Include Safeguards for All

"[E]ach of us has the basic human right to be informed about any medical intervention a doctor proposes to perform on us or our minor children, and we have the right to consent or not to consent to that intervention ... According to Barbara Loe Fisher ... informed consent is an 'overarching ethical principle in the practice of medicine for which vaccination should be no exception' ...

'We maintain this is a responsible and ethically justifiable position to take in light of the fact that vaccination is a medical intervention performed on a healthy person that has the inherent ability to result in the injury or death of that healthy