The Libyan National Army and the Egyptian Defense Ministry have created an operational headquarters to coordinate airstrikes against Al-Qaeda terrorist group in eastern Libya, Libyan National Army spokesman Ahmed Mismari said Monday.Mismari said as quoted by Sky News Arabia.The Egyptian Air Force has been carrying out airstrikes against the positions of terrorists in eastern Libya in coordination with the Libyan Air Force since Friday, following the attack on Coptic Christians in Egypt, which claimed the lives of at least 29 people.The Islamic State (Daesh) terrorist organization has reportedly claimed responsibility for the deadly attack.According to the Egyptian Armed Forces, the army attacked those terrorist targets, whose involvement in a recent attack on the bus with Christians in Egypt's Minya province was confirmed.