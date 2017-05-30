According to the sources close to the Syrian government, the Russian side allegedly has an interest to reach a new agreement with US, given that survival of the Syrian government is now assured, while at the same time the jihadists, particularly ISIS, are are on the verge of collapse.Tensions between Russian and American side soared after the alleged "chemical attack" on the Syrian town of Khan Sheikhoun back on the 4th of April and for which, the US side immediately blamed the Syrian government, despite lacking all credible evidence.On the 7th of April, US forces carried out an illegal missile strike on sovereign Syrian territory and hit one of the Syrian Army airbases in a "response" for the chemical assault that supposedly took place 3 days earlier, despite having no proof that would back their narrative.Russian forces in Syria, however, did not change their tactics or policies despite the US aggression and continued with their standard pace. Although there was a brief verbal war between Moscow and Washington, an agreement between Putin and Trump as regards fighting terrorism in Syria, nonetheless remained in effect.back in November 2016 and Syria was supposedly one of the main subjects which were being discussed.