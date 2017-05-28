© Mario Anzuoni / Reuters
A Texas theatre has drawn accusations of sexism and exclusion after announcing a women-only screening of the new Wonder Woman movie.

"The most iconic superheroine in comic book history finally has her own movie, and what better way to celebrate than with an all-female screening?" Texas cinema, the Alamo Drafthouse said.

"Apologies, gentlemen, but we're embracing our girl power and saying 'No Guys Allowed' for one special night at the Alamo Ritz."

"And when we say 'Women (and People Who Identify As Women) Only,' we mean it," the cinema added. "Everyone working at this screening - venue staff, projectionist, and culinary team - will be female," said the statement.

Wonder Woman is considered to be a feminist role model to some and is one of a few iconic female comic book characters.

The Alamo added an additional women-only screening when the first quickly sold out.


While some men expressed support for the screening, many others took to the theater's Facebook page to express their disgust at being excluded.

"Change this to "Whites only" and then defend it," one said. "You can't demand equality and then say it doesn't apply to you."

"It was the men who brought the comic books for years, it was the men who made the movies, it was the men who created her," one man said. "And now women who did absolutely nothing are trying to steal her! When did any of you hags buy a wonder woman comic book? They never did."

"Thank you for doing this," one man said. "Not sure why so many special snowflakes are getting their feelings hurt. I am neither hurt, nor threatened by this show of solidarity."

The Texas theater responded to the outrage with a tweet. "We heard your complaints have taken swift & decisive action," it said. "Another women-only #WonderWoman show on sale now!"


Its Washington theater also announced it would host a women-only screening.