© Arnd Wiegmann / Reuters

A passenger plane and a drone almost collided earlier this month above the city of Zurich, Switzerland, a newly released report shows. The Swiss transportation safety watchdog said it has noted a surge in incidents of this sort and is seeking new measures to prevent such potential collisions.The incident occurred early morning on May 6, according to a newly released report by Swiss Transportation Investigation Board (STSB).A Swiss International Airlines Airbus A330-300, which was on a flight from Dar es Salaam to Zurich, nearly collided with a drone during its final approach to Zurich airport.The plane, with 12 crew-members and 185 passengers on board avoided the collision and safely landed on the runway."The preliminary report contains a brief and provisional information on this serious incident without claiming to be complete and without drawing any conclusions," the report reads.The STSB has noted a recent surge in close encounters between planes and drones, according to local media.In April last year, an investigation was launched after it was reported that a British Airways plane had been struck by a drone. The investigation, however, was closed due to lack of evidence since the investigators were not able to determine whether it was a UAV or a plastic bag.Another alleged collision with a drone was reported in January this year, when a Linhas Aereas de Mocambique (LAM) Boeing 737-700 was allegedly struck by a flying object while landing at a local airport. The plane suffered substantial damage to its nose. An investigation, however, dismissed a UAV as the cause of the structural damage, blaming "air flow pressure" instead.