Wilkes-Barre Twp. police say they just added an usual item to their lost and found box — a big wad of crack cocaine.The crack, estimated to be worth about $1,600, was found recently in the parking lot of the Wilkes-Barre Twp. Commons shopping center, which is anchored by the Target retail store.A post on the township police department's Facebook page Monday makes a snarky offer to return the drugs to the rightful owner.We would hate to see you lose your job ...Police didn't say who found the drugs or if they expected anyone to make a claim following the unusual online offer.