Wilkes-Barre Twp. police say they just added an usual item to their lost and found box — a big wad of crack cocaine.

The crack, estimated to be worth about $1,600, was found recently in the parking lot of the Wilkes-Barre Twp. Commons shopping center, which is anchored by the Target retail store.

A post on the township police department's Facebook page Monday makes a snarky offer to return the drugs to the rightful owner.

"The Wilkes-Barre Township Police is seeking to reunite the crack cocaine and the person that lost it in the Commons parking lot. We would hate to see you lose your job ... If you would like to retrieve the substantial amount of product from our lost and found box, please stop by 150 Watson Street in Wilkes-Barre Township, Pennsylvania with a picture of you holding the recovered items, identification and a written statement containing your claim to the crack."

Police didn't say who found the drugs or if they expected anyone to make a claim following the unusual online offer.