A man drove his car directly into a sinkhole caused by a broken water main early Friday.Since it had rained overnight, the driver said he saw water on a road in Denver and thought it was just a puddle. The car ended up head-first in a six-foot-deep sinkhole.The driver, who works for Uber, did not have any passengers with him at the time. He was able to get out of the car on the passenger side.A tow truck pulled the car out and hauled it away.Utility crews said the sinkhole was caused by a rupture in a 12-inch water main. A dozen nearby homes lost water due to the rupture and crews were working to replace the broken section of pipe.