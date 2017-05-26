A tragic dramatic scenario has occurred for livestock farmers of Corrientes, Argentina aswith the northern parts of the province being the most affected.Manuel Garcia Olano, Secretary of Agriculture of Corrientes, was able to fly over the area and told reporters that "the situation is devastating.There is a lot of dead property," he said, because animals have not have to eaten for days and died. " The highest percentage of mortality occurs in calves, but there are also sheep, pigs and birds.""And in addition, we estimate that when it stops raining, the situation will be worse because in Corrientes, the grass grows only in the spring, so the animals that survive will not have pastures to eat."