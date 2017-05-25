Earth Changes
Black bear attacks hunter near Fire River, Ontario
9news.com.au
Thu, 25 May 2017 13:14 UTC
Richard Wesley posted video of the confrontation on May 22 after he spotted the black bear near Fire River, Ontario.
Wesley watched the animal go about its business for a few moments until it started to wander towards him.
The hunter's attempts to ward off the bear with a yell backfired and it began to charge towards him.
Wesley gripped his bow and used the weapon to punch the animal in the face - dropping his camera in the process.
The melee between the hunter and bear could be heard off camera as the device continued to record face down in a muddy puddle.
"I should have shot a long time ago," Wesley said while retrieving his camera after successfully fending off the wild animal.
The Canadian hunter said he was lucky to be alive after the encounter.
"I am so happy after this confrontation with a black bear during our spring hunt. No wounds except a bruised elbow and ego where the bear threw me down," he wrote on YouTube.
"Genuinely happy that this was a non-fatal or tragic outcome. Proving that the black bear is a wild and unpredictable animal."
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Black bear attacks hunter near Fire River, Ontario
- Brooklyn prosecutor busted for sexually assaulting woman in car
- Trump organization not tracking all foreign cash at his hotels
- Jackal caught after attacking people in Mumbai, India
- 8 guards, 7 inmates hospitalized after CA super-max prison riot
- Cop rips out window, beats driver, arrests family, for asking reason for traffic stop
- MSM talking heads: Europe should 'get used to terrorist attacks', because "we have to"
- Minke whale discovered dead on Hamptons beach, New York
- Rocket science fail: Former SpaceX technician sues company for cutting corners
- 5 killer whales die after stranding on eastern Bay of Plenty beach, New Zealand
- Killary's drive for Libya war makes her directly responsibility for the Manchester atrocity
- Deep State sends Obama to Europe to Trump US president's first international tour and rally EU elites
- Lightning bolt kills 2 children in Jharkhand, India
- Melting snowpack poses dangers in California's Sierra Nevada
- At $1.4 billion, recent hailstorm could be most expensive in Colorado history
- Traces of South America's earliest people found under ancient dirt pyramid
- The human brain detects disease in others even before it breaks out
- Crowds flee Ariana Grande concert in Manchester following reports of explosion; at least 22 killed and 59 injured - UPDATES
- Living in Fast-Forward: Events are predicted by the human brain seconds before they happen
- New study links intestinal fungus to alcoholic liver disease
- Trump organization not tracking all foreign cash at his hotels
- MSM talking heads: Europe should 'get used to terrorist attacks', because "we have to"
- Killary's drive for Libya war makes her directly responsibility for the Manchester atrocity
- Deep State sends Obama to Europe to Trump US president's first international tour and rally EU elites
- President Putin goes to Paris on 'unplanned visit'
- Former Anglo Irish Bank boss who blew up Irish economy acquitted of all charges
- Mnuchin vows more sanctions against Iran, Syria, North Korea and Shaheen wants more sanctions on Russia
- US government lost track of $1 billion worth of military equipment in Iraq
- Pentagon dusts off old tactic for 'sowing discord' in Russia
- US warhawks beware: Russia now strategically on par with NATO
- Tulsi Gabbard: US history of regime change wars around the world leads to North Korea anti-American stance
- Rosenstein, Mueller and the Russia-Trump special investigation - The Deep State's regime change tactics in the US
- Rand Paul: A move to force vote opposing Saudi weapons deal
- 'All on the table': Senate intel panel issues two additional subpoenas to Flynn
- Drumroll please: Trump reveals the winners and losers in $603B national security budget
- Turkey recruits, trains thousands of FSA to fight YPG
- Arizona makes it official: Gold and silver now treated as money
- Caught on tape: Wasserman Schultz threatens Capitol police chief for investigating her IT staff's crimes
- Spy games: China intensifies campaign against US espionage
- Legal process granted: Wikipedia to challenge NSA surveillance in court
- Brooklyn prosecutor busted for sexually assaulting woman in car
- 8 guards, 7 inmates hospitalized after CA super-max prison riot
- Cop rips out window, beats driver, arrests family, for asking reason for traffic stop
- Rocket science fail: Former SpaceX technician sues company for cutting corners
- Crowds flee Ariana Grande concert in Manchester following reports of explosion; at least 22 killed and 59 injured - UPDATES
- Honor roll student banned from graduation because of shirt
- Social media reveals chaos in Philippines Marawi as ISIS battle government forces
- Fox's Tucker Carlson makes ratings hay ridiculing #Russiagate hysteria
- Troops deployed, ministries evacuated after violent protesters smash Brazil govt buildings
- Manchester mosque set on fire - possible 'retaliation' for concert bombing
- Duma approves unified blacklist of persons who commit or are connected with corruption crimes
- Poll finds two-thirds of American voters believe mainstream media publishes fake news
- Police confirmed two people dead, after suspected suicide bombings at Jakarta bus station
- Programmer denied prize money in UK military competition due to his Russian citizenship
- Venezuelans are the top nationality seeking asylum status in the US
- Baltimore police create online submission form for victims of sexual abuse after revelations from Netflix documentary 'The Keepers'
- Russian security committee reports terrorism-related crimes down 90% in past 5 years
- Venezuela's Maduro targeted by 'shamanic curse' from former Amazonas governor
- 'They told me to die & threw a Molotov at me': Protester set ablaze during Venezuelan riot
- Trumponomics budget cuts target Medicaid and food stamp programs, slashes $3.6 trillion over 10 years
- Traces of South America's earliest people found under ancient dirt pyramid
- Essay by Winston Churchill on 'alien life' discovered at Missouri museum
- Out of Europe rather than out of Africa, new study suggest
- Best of the Web: Graham Hancock: Why Science Should Cherish Its Rebels - The Younger Dryas Impact Hypothesis Is Anything But Dead
- The FBI - No legal basis but lots of kompromat
- Africa's Auschwitz: Death Island, the concentration camp erased from history
- The murderous history of North Korea
- Built to last, Roman roads withstand the passage of time
- New documents claim UK 'ignored' Zimbabwe massacre to further own interests
- Chaco Canyon's ancient civilization continues to puzzle
- 'Winged serpent' fossils discovered in excavation at ancient Tennessee sinkhole
- Empire, conquest, the war America has forgotten...it doesn't even have a name
- Thanks Nixon: Before 1973 it was against US law to make a profit off of health care
- Israel's Lebensraum: Remembering the Nakba
- On this day in 1697 the worst British hailstorm on record wreaked havoc
- Librarian discovers 540-year-old page from medieval priests' handbook
- Burial chamber of Egyptian princess possibly unearthed in Dashur
- The Siege of Leningrad: Last entry in the WWII diary of dying 12-year old Russian girl
- The CIA and the assassination of Bob Marley (VIDEO)
- Egyptian archaeologists discover 17 mostly intact mummies in catacombs
- Living in Fast-Forward: Events are predicted by the human brain seconds before they happen
- Volcanic ash from ancient Far East Russia eruption found in Norway - over 3,000 miles away
- Planning for a space invasion? - 'Space Aggressors' train US Forces for extraterrestrial conflict
- 4 foot tall, 600-pound emerald found in Bahia, Brazil
- Researchers discover extra layer of tectonic plates within Earth's mantle
- NASA space probes detect human-made barrier surrounding Earth
- Another use for Wi-Fi: Photographing people through walls
- Thunderbolts Space News: Electric meteors becoming accepted science
- Martian Sky 'Went Metal' After Meteor Strikes
- Kaspersky Lab: Wannacry ransomware attack can be prevented with security patch and update
- Researchers discover surgical technique using electricity and stem cells to restore failing organs
- Scientists discover 52 smart genes linked to intelligence
- ALMA provides first complete image of Fomalhaut's debris disk
- Technology allows shoppers to pay with their faces
- Google's AI future is so impressive it's scary
- Geologists: Large volcanic eruption may have caused first mass extinction of life on earth
- Researchers discover surprisingly hot groundwater along New Zealand's Alpine Fault
- Astronomers discover moon orbiting 'Snow White' dwarf planet
- NASA probe Juno completes latest flyby of gas giant Jupiter
- Magnetic field detected between magellanic clouds
- Black bear attacks hunter near Fire River, Ontario
- Jackal caught after attacking people in Mumbai, India
- Minke whale discovered dead on Hamptons beach, New York
- 5 killer whales die after stranding on eastern Bay of Plenty beach, New Zealand
- Lightning bolt kills 2 children in Jharkhand, India
- Melting snowpack poses dangers in California's Sierra Nevada
- At $1.4 billion, recent hailstorm could be most expensive in Colorado history
- Unexpected and extremely loud bang rocks awake residents of Sydney, Australia
- Sinkhole causes road closure in Bakersfield, California
- Cold Butt at Crater Lake, Oregon
- Los Angeles' climate has been stable for 50,000 years
- Lightning strikes kill 3 in Sunamganj, Bangladesh
- Shallow 5.8 magnitude earthquake off Unalaska, Alaska
- The Ottoman empire and Ming dynasty fell during a Mini Ice Age; are we next?
- Rare red-billed tropicbird turns up in Gulf Breeze, Florida
- Huge waterspout filmed off St Agnes, UK
- Explosion at Rincón de la Vieja Volcano spews vapor, gases into the air
- Magnitude 5 earthquake rattles central Taiwan
- Massive mudslide destroys farms and crops in Embu, Kenya
- Tornado confirmed near Clinton, North Carolina; storms expected to bring heavy rain, flood risk
- Meteor fireball streaks across sky over Texas
- Meteor fireball filmed over Tashkent, Uzbekistan
- Green meteor fireball turns on explosive performance over New Zealand
- Bright meteor fireballs recorded over Brazil
- Comet Johnson joins the ranks of visible comets
- Meteor fireball filmed streaking over South Florida
- Bright light seen shooting across Wellington's night sky
- Loud, mysterious bang leads New South Wales residents to look toward the heavens
- Beach camera films bright meteor fireball over Dawlish, UK
- Bright meteor with house-shaking sound reported over Queensland, Australia
- Meteor seen shooting across North Carolina sky
- Trail of meteor fireball captured on camera over Plymouth, UK
- Meteor fireball captured over Rome, Italy
- Bright meteor fireball streaks over Southern California skies
- Lyrid meteor shower to peak April 22
- April 2017: The month of 4 visible comets - Comet PanSTARRS (C/2015 ER61) brightens overnight
- Close pass by asteroid 2017 GM
- Social media lights up over meteor fireball in the night sky over Florida
- Huge 'potentially hazardous' asteroid hurtling towards Earth on April 19th
- Meteor fireball reported streaking across British Columbia; second in 2 weeks
- New study links intestinal fungus to alcoholic liver disease
- Burning the midnight oil might also burn out your brain
- Study finds "magic" mushrooms safer than ecstasy, LSD or cocaine
- Children of the State: Texas legislators argue over vaccinating children in foster care
- Pediatricians recommending parents avoid feeding children under age of 1 fruit juice
- The science is not settled and there's no such thing as a safe vaccine
- Is this new Ebola outbreak just more hype?
- Study finds risk of breast cancer increased from drinking small amounts of wine or beer
- Transgender mania: Demand for gender reassignment surgeries is skyrocketing in US
- Legal limbo: The uncertain future of marijuana's medicinal molecule - Cannabidiol
- Proinflammatory, immunotoxic, neurotoxic and cytotoxic: The case against foods containing toxic lectins
- The Somali measles outbreak in Minnesota reveals further deceptions of the medical establishment
- The violence-inducing effects of psychiatric medication
- Thousands of Brits contract the 'Brexit virus' from contaminated pork
- Why pharmaceuticals are really the "alternative medicine"
- Beating the overdose crisis - what works and what doesn't
- Your oral microbiome has a significant impact on your overall health
- Dr. Sircus: Modern medicine is a disease
- Hugs that heal: The importance of touch
- EKG readings show smart meters interfere with heart rhythms
- The human brain detects disease in others even before it breaks out
- Tips on overcoming confirmation bias
- Gratitude: How it motivates us to become better people
- 5 insidious phrases sociopaths and narcissists use to undermine your confidence
- Overscheduling kids prevents self-discovery
- Does living with less actually make one happier?
- 7 signs that you are probably smarter than average, no IQ test required
- To understand others, know thyself
- 40 more 'intelligence' genes found
- When your child is a psychopath
- The virtues of boredom
- Lament singing: An ancient tradition that helps people cope with trauma in the modern world
- Meditation and the dark recesses of the mind
- Negative thoughts can harm your health at the DNA level
- Inversion: A rare and crucial skill that nearly all great thinkers use to their advantage
- A crisis hormone? Oxytocin is not just for love and cuddling
- Instagram and Snapchat rate the worst for youngsters' mental health
- Why "positive thinking" won't help you out
- Boy claims he murdered in a past life, says deformation is punishment
- Dunning-Kruger effect - The illusion of competence
- Mothman? Chupacabras? Or something else entirely?
- Bus driver films triangle UFO over Exmouth, UK
- Unacknowledged: Documentary aims to blow the lid off the biggest cover-up in human history
- US military's declassified files: Instructions on how to photograph UFO's
- Contractors claim bizarre events at home where killer Ted Bundy grew up
- Kansas Pastor was assessing woman for demonic possession days before she decapitated ex-boyfriend's mother
- Meet some of India's most serious UFO researchers
- Mothman-type creature reported in Chicago, Illinois
- Ipswich city security camera captures strange light in sky
- U.F.O. sightings are on the rise and this book proves it
- After a cancelled TED talk, former CIA physicist exposes the reality of remote viewing
- Italian man granted divorce after claiming wife 'possessed by devil'
- Strange, loud 'siren or vacuum' sound recorded in Monument, Colorado
- Canadian UFO survey: Seven First Nations among those reporting mysterious lights in 2016
- Tom DeLonge of Blink 182 on why UFO research just might save mankind
- Alien-obsessed Brazilian student disappears, leaving behind room full of strange writings (VIDEO)
- Elon Musk: "If there are super intelligent aliens, they're probably already observing us"
- From lights in the sky to 'little people': Seeking the supernatural in Western Alaska
- Two UFO experts say California is the top state with most UFO sightings
- Prominent Ufologist Stanton Friedman: 'Aliens are here and will quarantine us'
- Union Jack to be replaced with a picture of a mug of tea
- Meteorite that struck a woman sells for more than its weight in gold
- Babushka blues: Video of Belarus granny playing guitar with a light bulb goes viral
- Stanky Bean & Dorkwood: This is what happens when AI invents paint colors
- Dr. Putin's diagnosis: US political establishment has incurable Stage 4 Stupidity
- Lavrov headed to the Gulag
- World's longest cat? Omar the Maine Coon may beat Guinness World record
- Fear hits bottom: Britain issues terrorism warning for travelers to Antarctica
- The Russians are at it again - Putin demands $300 ransom in NHS cyberattack
- Vaccine Zombie (VIDEO)
- Colorado man arrested in Wyoming after telling motel front desk his pot had been stolen
- Mark Steel: Labour's leaked manifesto proves it's stuck in the 1970s, unlike those ultra-modern Tories who love fox hunting
- Watch Russia's fearsome new Navy Seals in training (VIDEO)
- Putin to CBS reporter: You ask ridiculous questions
- Man arrested at airport with a backpack full of snakes, frogs and lizards
- Duke of Edinburgh retires to spend more time on racism
- Earth wishing for just one passing meteor to hit!
- Feline fatale: Police respond to report of cat in tree 'armed with gun'
- Iran patiently explains to the US why Persian ships operate in the Persian Gulf
- If you're looking for the SHTF look: Nordstrom is selling a pair of dirty jeans for $425 — and people are furious
Quote of the Day
The bourgeois produces the Bolshevist, inevitably as every half-truth at length produces the contradiction of itself in the opposite half-truth.
Recent Comments
This strikes me as a dog and pony show. Wikipedia is one of the opposition web sites, prompting a fake history where a number of subjects are...
And people actually voted for this mediocre and psychopathic piece of trash, and some actually wept, some had conniption fits and some became...
Time for the Irish people to rethink their "Justice" system? It's past time for America to start from scratch and try to form a universal system...
and had been prescribed amphetamines as part of his treatment. Never heard of someone getting crystal for ADD?
Recall reading much the same previously as scientists discovered supposedly subducted plates do not actually continue sinking. I can't help but...
Black bear attacks hunter near Fire River, OntarioA hunter has punched a bear in the face after it attacked him in the Canadian wilderness. Richard Wesley posted video of the confrontation on May 22 after he spotted the black bear near Fire...