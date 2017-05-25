Society's Child
Brooklyn prosecutor busted for sexually assaulting woman in car
Graham Raymen and Larry McShane
New York Daily
Thu, 04 May 2017 13:08 UTC
New York Daily
Thu, 04 May 2017 13:08 UTC
Chrismy Sagaille, 32, surrendered at the NYPD's Special Victims Unit in Harlem over the Sunday night attack in which he allegedly groped the victim's breast and forced his tongue into her mouth.
The assistant district attorney, his hands cuffed behind his back, remained silent as he was walked out of the building between two detectives.
He wore a blue hoodie, a puffy gray vest and jeans as cops led him away.
Sagaille and the victim were both leaving a Brooklyn baby shower attended by mutual friends when he asked the woman for a ride home around 11 p.m. Sunday, sources said.
The prosecutor initially grabbed the woman's face and began aggressively kissing her as she fought off his unwanted advances, sources said.
In the car, Sagaille told her she "makes him feel different," and said "I really like you" and "you know what time it is," according to prosecutors.
She screamed at Sagaille and pulled away, but he went after the woman a second time. The attorney, while forcing himself on the woman, grabbed at her breast during the second incident, prosecutors said at his arraignment.
The driver then stopped the car and screamed at the passenger to get out. Sagaille said that he would leave — but only if the woman agreed to give him a kiss, which she did on his cheek, according to a criminal complaint.
"This is a serious allegation that will be handled by a special prosecutor," said Oren Yaniv, spokesman for Acting Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez.
"This employee has been on suspension without pay since Aug. 6, 2016, following his arrest on charges of driving while intoxicated."
Sagaille was arraigned late Wednesday on charges of sex abuse, forcible compulsion and forcible touching tied to the incidents inside the car.
He was released on $10,000 bond and an order of protection was issued against him. Sagaille maintains that everything that happened was consensual, his lawyer said.
He walked out of Brooklyn Criminal Court accompanied by his father, mother and another woman who put her arm around him. None responded to questions before getting into a waiting car.
The Staten Island district attorney will handle the case to avoid any conflict of interest.
The prosecutor was arrested last summer for drunken driving after cops watched him run a red light in Canarsie around 4 a.m. He was driving a 2012 Nissan Maxima when cops pulled him over at E. 85th St. and Flatlands Ave.
Sagaille reeked of liquor and his eyes were bloodshot, according to cops. He was arrested after refusing to take a Breathalyzer test.
He had two additional prior arrests that were sealed.
The prosecutor was earning an annual salary of $63,654 when the DA benched him following the DWI charge. He had been a prosecutor in Brooklyn since 2013.
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Brooklyn prosecutor busted for sexually assaulting woman in carA Brooklyn sex crimes prosecutor, already suspended for a DWI bust, was arrested Wednesday for sexually assaulting a woman as she drove him home from a party. Chrismy Sagaille, 32, surrendered at...