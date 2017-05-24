© Darren Whiteside / Reuters



Fatalities and multiple injuries have been reported following what Indonesian police say are two apparent suicide blasts at Kampung Melayu bus station in eastern Jakarta.Reuters reports.which mostly serves as a hub for vans and small buses.Elshinta Radio reported that the explosions occurred five to 10 minutes apart in a crowded area, causing extensive damage. Photos from the scene appear to show dismembered limbs and a severed head.Four civilians and four attackers were killed in multiple suicide bombings in central Jakarta in January 2016.Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) claimed responsibility. Nearly 90 percent of Indonesia's population is Sunni Muslim, but religious tensions have been running high in the capital, after the Christian governor of the city, Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, was replaced and sentenced to two years in prison for comments he made about the Koran.