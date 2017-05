Two barrels, or 84 gallons, spilled due to a leaky flange at a pipeline terminal in Watford City on March 3, according to the North Dakota Health Department. A flange is a section connecting two sections of pipeline.In a separate incident , a leak of half a barrel, or 20 gallons of oil, occurred on March 5 in rural Mercer County, according to data from the federal Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration. Contaminated soil was removed and no people, wildlife or water ways were affected.The online report sayscausing the leak and upstream and downstream valves were closed to isolate the leak. Later, all other such valves on the line were inspected and were found to be working well.The Dakota Access pipeline, a construction project estimated at $3.8 billion, will move North Dakota oil 1,200 miles (1,930 kilometers) through South Dakota and Iowa to a distribution point in Illinois.That means three leak incidents over recent months, adding to South Dakota already substantial record of environmental woes.Brian Walsh, an environmental scientist with the South Dakota Department of Environment and Natural Resources, said"We do not generally issue a public notice for a spill unless there is an imminent threat to public health, a drinking-water system, or surface-water body," Walsh told Vice. "We treated this 84-gallon spill just as we would treat any other 84-gallon spill that occurs in our state."northeast of Tulare, a tiny town in South Dakota, according to Aberdeen News.Environment groups and members of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, however, argue the spill is a sign of more to come.The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe had warned about the possibility of leaks and spills from oil pipelines like DAPL and the"We've asked him to vacate the permits which would mean the pipeline has to stop," said Jan Hasselman, an attorney with Earthjustice representing the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe. "At this point we are waiting for a decision from the court."The decision could take weeks or months."This is what we have said all along: Oil pipelines leak and spill," Standing Rock Sioux Tribe chairman Dave Archambault II told Vice. "The Dakota Access pipeline has not yet started shipping the proposed half million barrels of oil per day, and we are already seeing confirmed reports of oil spills from the pipeline."