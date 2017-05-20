© RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY

President Trump told Russian officials in the Oval Office this month that firing the F.B.I. director, James B. Comey, had relieved "great pressure" on him, according to a document summarizing the meeting.



"I just fired the head of the F.B.I. He was crazy, a real nut job," Mr. Trump said, according to the document, which was read to The New York Times by an American official. "I faced great pressure because of Russia. That's taken off."



Mr. Trump added, "I'm not under investigation."



The conversation, during a May 10 meeting — the day after he fired Mr. Comey — reinforces the notion that the president dismissed him primarily because of the bureau's investigation into possible collusion between Mr. Trump's campaign and Russian operatives. Mr. Trump said as much in one televised interview, but the White House has offered changing justifications for the firing.



The comments represented an extraordinary moment in the investigation, which centers in part on the administration's contacts with Russian officials: A day after firing the man leading that inquiry, Mr. Trump disparaged him — to Russian officials.



The White House document that contained Mr. Trump's comments was based on notes taken from inside the Oval Office and has been circulated as the official account of the meeting. One official read quotations to The Times, and a second official confirmed the broad outlines of the discussion. (bold italics added)

To repeat my explanation from before, at any high level diplomatic meeting senior officials are accompanied by interpreters whose job is not just to translate what is said but also to make a verbatim written record of what is said.



Both the US and Russians would have had such people present at the meeting between Trump and Lavrov, and both sets of these people would have made a verbatim record of what was said during the meeting.



These records - scribbled by the interpreters in shorthand - are then written up into a proper transcript and are if necessary circulated to other senior officials and throughout the bureaucracy. They then become an essential part of the diplomatic archive of whichever country the officials taking part in the meeting belong to.



It is through consulting such transcripts when archives are opened that diplomatic historians can reconstruct the course of negotiations when they write their diplomatic histories. In the meantime it is a fundamental rule of international diplomacy that until that happens - usually many decades later - records like these are kept confidential, and are not released without the agreement of both sides taking part in the discussions.

Instead of both transcripts being made public - making it possible for us to know what was

actually said

during the meeting - our old friends the anonymous officials are now able to leak selectively from the US transcript.

16:13 EX-FBI DIRECTOR COMEY'S DISMISSAL WASN'T DISCUSSED DURING MEETING WITH TRUMP - LAVROV

We did not touch on that topic at all.

That of course is why their publication was refused in the first place.