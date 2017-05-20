© Stefan Wermuth

Britain must allow at least 200,000 migrant workers to enter the country if it wants to escape the economic "catastrophe" of Brexit, a new study reveals.The report slammed both the Conservative and Labour parties for failing to be honest with the public about the extent to which the UK needs migrant workers.The Tories have on Thursday renewed their manifesto pledge to cut net migration to the tens of thousands, something former PM David Cameron had initially committed to back in 2015, but which the government has repeatedly failed to deliver.Meanwhile, Defence Secretary Michael Fallon fell short of saying what the actual cost of cutting migration to the tens of thousands would be, claiming it is impossible to work it out as there is no set date for the target to be achieved."There has been various academic work done on the cost of immigration," the minister told BBC Newsnight."We have made it clear we accept there is a cost and we want to make sure that British companies do contribute to the training of British workers when they want to fill that post."The hike is intended to avoid businesses or the government from shrugging off their "obligations to improve the skills of the British workforce."Pressed on the cost of cutting net migration, Fallon said: "We haven't set out a formulation of how much it will reduce by each year, what we have set out is our ambition to continue to bear down on immigration."It's an ambition, and we have had it in previous manifestos."Confederation of British Industry (CBI) Director-General Carolyn Fairbairn blasted the Tories' commitment to reduce immigration levels, warning the UK's growth risks being held back in the process."In a global race for talent and innovation, UK firms risk being left in the starting blocks because of a blunt approach to immigration," she said, according to the Daily Mail."There are now political leaders from across the political spectrum who either pretend lower immigration will solve every problem or connive in this deceit," he was reported saying in the Guardian.