© Kim Jun-beom / Reuters



China's foreign minister has called on South Korea to resolve the issues impeding relations between the two nations, which are now "at a crossroads." Ties soured following the deployment of the American THAAD missile defense system in South Korea.Speaking after the meeting with the envoy on Thursday, the Chinese foreign minister said that the two countries have experienced "unexpected setbacks" in bilateral ties this year, adding that relations are now "at a crossroads."Wang is quoted as saying by state newspaper the Global Times.The Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) anti-ballistic missile system positioned by the US in South Korea has become a bone of contention between the two Asian countries.On Friday, Lee met Chinese President Xi Jinping, telling him that Seoul understands Beijing's concerns and is "ready to strengthen coordination with China to remove any obstacles" that undermine bilateral ties, Xinhua reported, citing the envoy.The Chinese leader voiced his hopes to put relations "back onto a normal track" after resolving the existing disputes."China is willing to enhance communication with the new government of the ROK [Republic of Korea] on these issues, firmly promote denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and restart related dialogue at an early date," the Global Times quoted Xi as saying.The American THAAD defense system was deployed in South Korea last month, in response to North Korean missile tests. Washington later invoiced Seoul for the defense shield - a step strongly opposed by the South Korean authorities.Chinese-South Korean relations deteriorated after Seoul approved the positioning of the system. South Korean companies have claimed that Beijing took retaliatory measures against them, with the flow of tourists from China to South Korea dropping dramatically.At the same time, leading South Korean automakers Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors cut vehicle production in China as their sales plummeted.The long-disputed THAAD deployment was constantly opposed by China, which has urged a peaceful solution to the Korean crisis. Beijing has suggested calling on North Korea to stop missile and nuclear tests in exchange for the US and South Korea suspending military exercises in the region.