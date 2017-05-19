Listen live, chat, and call in to future shows on the SOTT Radio Network!

As a social species, human beings are highly influenced by the people in their immediate environment and the world at large. Role models, whether they be parents, teachers, neighbors, celebrities or world leaders, provide us with an example of personal development and serve as motivators to help us reach our goals. Personal success depends on behaving in certain ways and not behaving in other ways so on this episode of the Health and Wellness we'll discuss the topic of role models -- those who inspire us to great heights as well as those who set a bad example.Stay tuned for Zoya's Pet Health Segment where the topic will be stress free vet visits for your pets.01:35:26