Four young men have been arrested in London on suspicion of plotting terrorist acts in the UK. The arrests came as a part of an ongoing investigation by the Metropolitan Police and the MI5 intelligence agency.The men, aged between 18 and 27, were arrested at their homes in east London on Wednesday on suspicion of "the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism," the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.The identities of the suspects have not been disclosed. The four men remained in custody at a south London police station.The arrests were linked to terrorist activities within the UK, according to the police, who did not disclose any details of the alleged plot.Following the arrests, law enforcement officers searched five residential addresses and one business address in east London as part of the investigation, which is being conducted by a counterterrorism police unit in cooperation with the domestic intelligence agency, MI5.After the March 22 Westminster attack, which left five people dead near the Houses of Parliament in central London, theLast week three young women aged 18 and 19 were arrested over similar terrorism plot suspicions. The women were snatched by police in east London.Another three women, arrested in late April, were charged last week in connection to what is believed to be the first all-female terrorist plot in Britain.On April 27, a man carrying "a rucksack of knives" was arrested during a stop-and-search near the Houses of Parliament.