Tension between protesters from police, fire brigades and coast guard on one side and riot police on the other side broke out short after 8 o' clock in the evening on Wednesday when the angry protesters tried to break the police cordon and enter the Greek Parliament.

Riots policemen and protesters pushed and shouted at each other, with protesters shouting in addition "Disgrace! Disgrace!"



Members of of the Greek Police, the Fire Brigades and the Coast Guard marched to the Parliament on the general strike day protesting the new austerity package that will be voted on Thursday at the Parliament.

Three squads of riot police were deployed outside the Parliament to prevent their colleagues to enter the House.

It was due to the intervention of the coolest among the people form both sides that the situation did not get out of control.

Protesters were furious at Defense Minister Panos Kammenos, who had promised that there would be no wage cuts in the special payrolls. Kammenos had also promised them they would be paid retrospectively the wages cuts they had suffered due to the previous bailout agreements. The Supreme Court had ruled that they should be exempted from the cuts.

They chanted slogans against the Defense Μinister.
At some point, the protesters in uniform sang the National Anthem.

According to latest information, protesters are still...

...outside the Parliament demanding to be allowed to deliver a list with demands.
Earlier they had marched holding black balloons.
Around noon, they entered the office of deputy finance minister Giorgos Chouliarakis in the Treasury. Some of them are reportedly still there waiting for a meeting with the minister. "We'll stay here all night to meet with the minister" they said.

Occupying the office of deputy FinMin in Athens.
A day earlier, the Police Union had warned that the government will find them on the opposite side.

According to Greek media, the government considers to add some last minutes modifications in the 4.90-billion euro omnibus bill to exempt the Armed Forces from further cuts in wages, pensions and some benefits.

PS when police officers occupy a public building, what should the average unemployed, the low-pensioner and the mother in need do?