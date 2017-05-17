Panic gripped Khamble and Bhokni villages as a leopard strayed into residential area from the adjacent jungle and attacked three people, including a girl, at the villages in Sinnar taluka of the district, police said today.According to Sinnar police, yesterday morning,The Khamble villagers gathered on the spot and demanded to catch the leopard.Police and forest department officials reached on the spot with their team. The forest department team of Sinnar also reached the spot. Two injured have been admitted to Dodi rural hospital while the girl was released after giving first aid.Source: United News of India