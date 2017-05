© Kenzaburo Fukuhara / Reuters



Follow the geese

When in doubt, call the SCO

Pepe Escobar is an independent geopolitical analyst. He writes for RT, Sputnik and TomDispatch, and is a frequent contributor to websites and radio and TV shows ranging from the US to East Asia. He is the former roving correspondent for Asia Times Online. Born in Brazil, he's been a foreign correspondent since 1985, and has lived in London, Paris, Milan, Los Angeles, Washington, Bangkok and Hong Kong. Even before 9/11 he specialized in covering the arc from the Middle East to Central and East Asia, with an emphasis on Big Power geopolitics and energy wars. He is the author of "Globalistan" (2007), "Red Zone Blues" (2007), "Obama does Globalistan" (2009) and "Empire of Chaos" (2014), all published by Nimble Books. His latest book is "2030", also by Nimble Books, out in December 2015.

History will record the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing marked the juncture where the 21st century New Silk Roads assumed their full character of Globalization 2.0, or "inclusive globalization," as defined by President Xi Jinping in Davos earlier this year.I have dealt with the monumental stakes here and here . Terminology, of course, remains a minor problem. What was once defined as One Belt, One Road (OBOR) is now promoted as the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). Much is still somewhat lost in translation in English,An amiable host, Xi in Beijing went 'no holds barred' extolling the inclusive integration merits of OBOR/BRI. It also helps that along the way, this being China, his spin doctors came up with a lovely metaphor to illustrate how OBOR/BRI should find its force as a common, pan-Eurasian effort;And arguably the key member of this flock of wild swan geese happens to be Russia.President Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov were guests of honor at the forum - alongside leaders such as Kazakhstan's Nazarbayev and Turkey's Erdogan. At a business breakfast discussion, Xi seated Putin to his right and Lavrov to his left.At a Leaders Roundtable summit on the second day of the forum - a sort of Silk Road United Nations, with the microphones open equally to all - Putin touched on a key point; the symbiosis, formalized since 2015, between OBOR/BRI and the Russia-driven Eurasian Economic Union (EEU), currently formed by Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Belarus, and Armenia.As Putin said, "some 50 European, Asian and Latin American states" are interested in cooperation with the EEU. While the EEU and China are discussing their own, wide-ranging trade/economic deal, the EEU is also consulting, among others, with Iran, India, Serbia, Singapore, and Egypt.- Through "integration formats like the EEU, OBOR, the SCO, and ASEAN, we can build the foundation for a larger Eurasian partnership."Essentially, this is what Putin himself had once proposed - then shunned by EU/NATO - even before Xi announced OBOR in 2013."expanding the capacity of the Baikal-Amur Mainline and the Trans-Siberian Railway,- And then, looking at the Big Picture, "the infrastructure projects within the EEU and the One Belt, One Road initiative in conjunction with the Northeast Passagelike the New Development Bank (BRICS Development Bank) and the Asian Infrastructure Investment BankAnd then, the clincher, fully aligned with Xi's vision;Compared with the depth and breadth of this shared vision, nothing could be more pedestrian than the official India attitude; not only sending a low-level delegation to Beijing, but imprinting on mainstream Indian media the notion that OBOR/BRI is "little more than a colonial enterprise [that would leave] debt and broken communities in its wake".India may certainly harbor its own strategic agenda. But self-marginalization of the one and only integrated development project in the 21st century hardly qualifies as savvy diplomacy.That could well take place within the framework of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), whichIt will be a bit like older brothers trying to instill some sense into younger ones - as Russia and China, as part of their strategic partnership, have already worked hard to manage the twin admission of India and Pakistan into the SCO.Iran will also become a full member shortly. So we will soon have an active SCO from Southwest Asia all the way to South Asia, with a political-economic integration agenda expanding the initial drive to fight myriad manifestations of Salafi-jihadi terror.The invisible story at the Beijing forum was that as much as Turkey is a key node of OBOR/BRI and Kazakhstan is a key node between OBOR/BRI and the EEU, it's China and Russia that will truly advance the complex roadmap of this "civilization-wide project."