Chinese envoy to India Luo Zhaohui made the suggestion while speaking at the state-run think tank United Service Institutions, China."China and India have had successful experience of delinking sovereignty disputes with bilateral relations before. In history, we have had close cooperation along the ancient Silk Road. Why shouldn't...support this kind of cooperation today. In a word, China is sincere in its intention to cooperate with India on the One Belt One Road (OBOR) , as it is good for both of us," Zhaohui said."On the diplomatic front, India has put forward the Act East Policy, Spice Route etc and a number of regional connectivity initiatives as well as vigorously pushed forward the BIMSTEC.The Chinese ambassador proposed a four-point proposal to improve China-India relations. First is that, the two countries could actively explore the feasibility of aligning China's OBOR initiative and India's Act East Policy.His second suggestion is that the two countries begin negotiations regarding good neighborliness and friendly cooperation. The third proposal is that both countries should restart China-India Free Trade Agreement talks. And the last suggestion is that India and China should solve the border issue as early as possible.