© Alex Lee / Reuters

The fate of a 10-year-old girl who fell pregnant after reportedly being raped by her stepfather lies in the hands of an Indian court, which will decide whether she can have an abortion or be forced to deliver the child.The medical board of the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) met on Monday to discuss the young girl's situation, determining that both options - delivery and termination - are equally risky for the girl's health.Abortion is not allowed to take place after 20 weeks in India, except in cases where the pregnancy is deemed a risk to the mother's life.The girl's pregnancy was confirmed last Friday when her mother took her to the doctor after suspecting she was with child. The pregnancy was confirmed by her physician.Dr. Raj Singh Sangwan, the chairman of the district child welfare committee, said the girl is currently undergoing counseling, and that her "legal aid and compensation will be taken care of."It comes not long after the horrific gang-rape and murder of a young woman in India.Mass outrage occurred in India in 2012, after a 23-year-old girl was gang-raped on a moving bus and later died in hospital. The attack led to street protests over the high levels of violence against women, prompting the government to toughen jail sentences for rapists.Those found guilty of rape now receive a minimum of 20 years in prison, instead of the previous 10 years. The maximum sentence in India is life behind bars.