The US-led coalition against Daesh will reduce or cut off aid to its partner forces on the ground in Iraq or Syria who engage in human rights abuses, Operation Inherent Resolve spokesperson Col. John Dorrian said on Wednesday."One of the fundamental principles that we operate by is that we resource only entities that can be vetted: that are not going to be involved in human rights abuses, that are going to follow the laws of armed conflict... if there's any type of departure from those principles that is something that would curtail what we do from then forward," Dorrian told reporters.In addition, Dorrian noted that the coalition continues to train partners to fight Daesh in both Syria and Iraq."That also is a fundamental principle of the campaign," he added.Dorrian noted that in Iraq, the coalition has shifted focus from training army elements to training police forces as an essential element to keep insurgents out of liberated territories.