"They just wanted to make sure that they themselves were safe rather than Tim truly being safe."

At first, Cordell Davis thought his fellow pledge had just had too much to drink, he said. They were new initiates to Beta Theta Pi fraternity at Penn State and had just run the gantlet — a series of stations where they guzzled beer, wine and vodka as fast as they could.But Tim Piazza had fallen down a flight of stairs on that morning in February and was on a couch in the frat house, unresponsive. Davis said he thought he should be at a hospital instead, and told his new frat brothers so."They said 'No you're overreacting. You don't know what you're talking about,' " Davis recounted in an interview on Good Morning America that aired Friday. "I said 'I do know what I'm talking about. He could have a concussion.Davis's interview elaborated on what happened in the final hours of Piazza's life. Authorities announced charges against 18 fraternity members on Friday, after a grand jury concluded that "the Penn State Greek community nurtured an environment so permissive of excessive drinking and hazing that it emboldened its members to repeatedly act with reckless disregard to human life."When police were finally summoned, they rushed Piazza to the hospital, but he died the next morning.In the wake of Piazza's death, Penn State President Eric J. Barron permanently banned the fraternity. In a statement, he called the details in the indictment "heart-wrenching and incomprehensible" and announced beefed up regulations for fraternities and sororities.In the statement, he said that the fraternity chapter where Piazza died had been a model for others:"Both the Beta alumni and the national organization provided strict rules of behavior; and, the brothers had a no alcohol policy which stated that anyone caught drinking would be expelled."