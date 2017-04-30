Strange Vaccines Deserve Critical Examination

Vaccines or Therapies—What's in a Name?

Expanding Vaccine Markets to Expand Vaccine Profits

The Flab Jab: TVR's first Golden Fleece Award

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than one-third of adults in the United States are obese. More than two-thirds of adults in the U.S. are obese or overweight.23

Going for a Cure Before the Science is In

Obesogens and Chronic Inflammation: Weight Gain in Animals and Humans

Suppressing Growth Hormones With the Flab Jab

Vaccination with modified somatostatin causes the body to generate antibodies to somatostatin, effectively removing this inhibition without directly interfering with the growth hormones and subsequently increasing energy expenditure and weight loss.37

TVR Golden Fleece Award for a Vaccine That Isn't Really a Vaccine

