An unarmed intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) will be launched from a US Air Force base in California Wednesday to ensure its "effectiveness, readiness and accuracy," and demonstrate "national nuclear capabilities," according to the US military.The Minuteman III missile test comes amid rising tensions on the Korean Peninsula, with a carrier strike group led by the USS Carl Vinson approaching North Korean waters. However, a spokeswoman for the Air Force Global Strike Command says the test was planned in advance and is not connected with the situation in North Korea, and the launches happen on regular basis, according to the Washington Examiner.The launch is scheduled on Wednesday between 12:01am to 6:01am (07:01GMT to 13:01GMT) from North Vandenberg Air Force Base, according to the 30th Space Wing, which is conducting the test."These Minuteman launches are essential to verify the status of our national nuclear force and to demonstrate our national nuclear capabilities," the commander of the unit, Colonel John Moss, said in a statement.The test launch is aimed at validating and verifying "the effectiveness, readiness, and accuracy of the weapon system," according to the Air Force Global Strike Command.Krieger said, also warning of increasing danger of such moves.He also tweeted that nuclear-capable missile tests are simply a waste of money.However, the "lethal and ready" capability of the ICBM was praised as a signal for the US enemies following its successful simulated electronic firing on April 11."The Simulated Electronic Launch of a Minuteman III ICBM is a signal to the American people, our allies, and our adversaries that our ICBM capability is safe, secure, lethal and ready," the 625th Strategic Operations Squadron commander, Lt. Col. Deane Konowicz, said in a statement.Minuteman III ballistic missiles were initially deployed in 1970 and are approaching the end of their useful lifespan of 60 years. Washington has recently launched a massive trillion-dollar program to modernize, support, and maintain its nuclear air-land-sea triad, which also includes Ohio-class submarines and B-52 strategic bombers, over the next 30 years.