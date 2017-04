© Samuel C. Spitale



CBS News reports.A joint investigation and manhunt by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Central Intelligence Agency into the source of WikiLeaks' "Vault 7" dump last month has begun, CBS News justice and homeland security correspondent Jeff Pegues reported Wednesday evening.The release last monthinto computer systems and smart devices such as phones and televisions.that had previously been guardedas CBS News sources described it, were made available to the world for free by WikiLeaks.the FBI and CIA reportedly believe,who had physical access to the material,That suspicion seems to align with what WikiLeaks said in their press release announcing the Vault 7 release on March 7. "The archive appears to have been circulated among former US government hackers and contractors in an unauthorized manner, one of whom hasthe pro-transparency group said Unnamed US intelligence sources told Reuters within a day of the release that the CIA had been anticipating it since near the end of 2016. The FBI and CIA coordinated reviews of the incident andthe Washington Post reported at the time, based on an unnamed former intelligence official who said toFormer CIA Deputy Director Mike Morell told CBS News less than a week after the release thatas the data was on a CIA top secret network "not connected to any other network."Former NSA contractor and whistleblower Ed Snowden tweeted hours after the release thatLast week, in his first public comments in his new position, CIA director Mike Pompeo blasted WikiLeaks as "a non-state hostile intelligence service often abetted by state actors like Russia" and called founder Julian Assange a "demon."