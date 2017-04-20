Puppet Masters
Manhunt in progress for CIA 'traitor' who leaked 'Vault 7' to WikiLeaks
RT
Thu, 20 Apr 2017 00:49 UTC
reported Wednesday evening.
The release last month brought to light the CIA's digital arsenal for hacking into computer systems and smart devices such as phones and televisions. Thousands of top-secret classified files that had previously been guarded within a "highly secure section of the intelligence agency," as CBS News sources described it, were made available to the world for free by WikiLeaks.
The source of the leak, the FBI and CIA reportedly believe, was one of the hundreds of agents or contractors who had physical access to the material, not an outside hacker. That suspicion seems to align with what WikiLeaks said in their press release announcing the Vault 7 release on March 7. "The archive appears to have been circulated among former US government hackers and contractors in an unauthorized manner, one of whom has provided WikiLeaks with portions of the archive," the pro-transparency group said.
Unnamed US intelligence sources told Reuters within a day of the release that the CIA had been anticipating it since near the end of 2016. The FBI and CIA coordinated reviews of the incident and a criminal investigation was opened within a day of the release, the Washington Post reported at the time, based on an unnamed former intelligence official who said to expect "another major mole hunt."
Former CIA Deputy Director Mike Morell told CBS News less than a week after the release that the leak "has to be an inside job," as the data was on a CIA top secret network "not connected to any other network."
Former NSA contractor and whistleblower Ed Snowden tweeted hours after the release that "only a cleared insider" could be responsible for the leak.
Last week, in his first public comments in his new position, CIA director Mike Pompeo blasted WikiLeaks as "a non-state hostile intelligence service often abetted by state actors like Russia" and called founder Julian Assange a "demon."
Reader Comments
C.I.A. needs to be G.O.N.E.
We don't need to rehash exactly WHAT they have done for us. lol
We don't need to rehash exactly WHAT they have done for us. lol
So, no remorse for any of the stuff that they have done, illegally...instead, find the messenger and shoot him. Par for the course.
The only traitors to the US are the CIA who put the oligarchy before the safety and security of the citizens.
