an international observer monitoring the Turkish referendum told ORF radio. Alev Korun, an Austrian MP and member of the Council of Europe observer mission, said that there is "that up to 2.5 million votes could have been manipulated," as cited by Reuters."Actually, the law only allows official voting envelopes. The highest election authority decided however, as it were against the law, that envelopes without official stamp should be admitted."The Austrian official was not the first to criticize the step. The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), which oversaw the referendum, also slammed the decision, stating that it hadOn Monday, theresponded to the OSCE, saying thatThe main Turkish opposition party announced that they would present theirlater on Tuesday, a day after they called for the outcome to be nullified, citing the use of unstamped ballots as well.The "only one way to end the discussions about the vote's legitimacy and to put the people at ease... is for the Supreme Electoral Board to" deputy chairman of the main opposition Republican Peoples' Party (CHP), Bulent Tezcan, said on Monday. He added that it isThe Turkish election authorities lashed out at the accusations, saying that the last-minute decision to count the unstamped ballots was not unprecedented, and blamed the "mistakes made by the members of some election commissions." "Due to those mistakes, we have made this decision, not to violate the voters' rights for the expression of their will," the chairman of the High Electoral Board (YSK), Sadi Guven, was quoted by HaberTurk as saying.On Tuesday, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim also called on the main opposition party to respect the results of the referendum. "The people's will has been reflected at the ballot box, and the debate is over," Yildirim said, as cited by Reuters. "Everyone should respect the outcome, especially the main opposition."The Turkish president claimed a tight victory in the referendum set to grant the country's leader more powers.Following the announcement, thousands of demonstrators took to the streets of Istanbul to protest, carrying banners like "No, we win" and "No has won." At least a dozen arrests were reported in the Turkish resort city of Antalya.