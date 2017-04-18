I've stopped calling what our government has done a cover-up. Cover-up suggests a passive activity. What they're doing now I call aggressive deception.With the recent arrival of our new baby daughter, free time for reading has been in extremely short supply as of late. That said, I did find some time yesterday while she was napping to read a fascinating and infuriating article published at Politico about a New York attorney's mission to hold Saudi Arabia accountable for its role in financing the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.
- Former Senator Bob Graham, co-chair of Congress's 9/11 Joint Inquiry
Longtime readers will be aware of the fact that I've never accepted the U.S. government's fairytale story about how the 9/11 attacks went down, and my suspicions of deep Saudi involvement were confirmed by last year's release of the infamous "28 pages." Here's an excerpt of what I wrote at the time from the post, The 28-Pages Are Way Worse Than I Thought:
Shortly after the release of the infamous 28-pages earlier today, the White House issued a statement dismissing allegations of Saudi involvement in the attacks of 9/11. I believe such assurances are intended to prevent people from reading it in the first place, because if you actually read them, your mouth will be wide open the entire time in disbelief. There are only two conclusions any thinking person can come to after reading the 28-pages.If you missed that post the first time around, you should definitely check it out.
1. Elements within the Saudi government ran the operations behind the 9/11 attack.
2. The U.S. government covered it up.
But don't take my word for it. You should read it yourself.
Moving along, a recently published Politico piece adds additional pieces to the puzzle, and makes it clear that the U.S. government continues to intentionally cover up Saudi Arabia's increasingly obvious role in the terrorist attack. The following should make your blood boil, and lead you to wonder why the U.S. government continues to have such deep ties to this barbaric, terrorist-funding regime.
Here are excerpts from [Caleb Hannan's], One Man's Quest to Prove Saudi Arabia Bankrolled 9/11:
When Jim Kreindler got to his midtown Manhattan office on Friday, July 15, 2016, he had a surprise waiting for him. Twice in the previous eight years, Kreindler had been in the room as then-President Barack Obama promised Kreindler's clients he would declassify a batch of documents that had taken on near mythic importance to those seeking the full truth of who had helped plan and fund the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. Now, Kreindler learned, "the 28 pages" as they were known, were open for inspection and it was up to his team to find something of value. It wasn't long before they did—a single, vague line about a Somali charity in Southern California.It seems to me the very country in the Middle East the U.S. government should be bombing, is precisely the one it defends most aggressively.
That obscure reference would soon become part of the backbone of an argument that Kreindler and his firm have been making for a long time: Without financial and logistical support from members of the government of Saudi Arabia, the 9/11 attacks would have never taken place.
Sometimes it seemed as though Kreindler's own government was actively working against the firm; agencies denied Freedom of Information Act requests and shared information with the Saudis as often as with his team. "I've stopped calling what our government has done a cover-up," says former Senator Bob Graham, the co-chair of Congress's 9/11 Joint Inquiry and the most prominent voice alleging a connection between the Saudis and the hijackers. "Cover-up suggests a passive activity. What they're doing now I call aggressive deception."
Saudi Arabia was Kreindler's focus because many, including well-placed people like Graham, had long suspected that it had played a role in the plot, a charge the Saudis had always vociferously denied. Suspicions were fueled, however, by what the U.S. government had chosen not to reveal after the attacks. The post-9/11 Joint Inquiry, the first U.S. investigation led by the House and Senate intelligence committees, had exposed nearly 1,000 pages of documentation and evidence to public scrutiny. But upon its release in 2002, President George W. Bush ordered a small portion—the 28 pages—to remain classified. They were allegedly full of unpursued leads that hinted at a relationship between the 19 hijackers—15 of whom were Saudi nationals—and people possibly linked to the Saudi government. Then came the later 9/11 Commission, whose own members protested drastic, last-minute edits that seemed to absolve the Saudi government of any responsibility.Now here's the recent breakthrough in the case, which comes courtesy of information gleaned from a Somali man who was living in San Diego at the time of the attacks, Omar Abdi Mohamed.
On March 20, 2017, for the first time in the case's long history, the firm named the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as its lead defendant. This was made possible because the Justice Against Sponsors of Terrorism Act, [JASTA] a bill that allows U.S. nationals to sue countries even if those countries have not been deemed a state sponsor of terrorism, had passed in September and survived Obama's veto.
By now, according to the agent's later grand jury testimony, Schultz knew this to be untrue. As he and Mohamed were speaking, Schultz's colleagues were rifling through that stucco home and finding deposit slips that told a very different story. Far from destitute, the Western Somali Relief Agency had received more than $370,000 in donations in less than three years. The vast majority of that money had come from the suburban Chicago branch of an international nonprofit called Global Relief, according to the indictment that the government would ultimately file against Mohamed. In the two years between Mohamed's first interview and his second, Global Relief had been designated by the United States Treasury Department as a supporter of terrorism due to its alleged connections to Osama bin Laden and Al Qaeda, according to Schultz's grand jury testimony. What's more, the agents discovered checks that showed Mohamed quickly moved the cash he had received from Global Relief to a money transfer service that operated throughout the Middle East. For a nonprofit allegedly created to provide humanitarian assistance, the series of events looked suspicious. So did the fact that Mohamed refused to tell the truth.Yep, it's all just a coincidence, surely.
Schultz also knew something else. Mohamed had claimed that his one and only job was as a teacher's aide. But ICE officials had just discovered that was also untrue. Even before his arrival in the United States, Mohamed had been employed as a "propagator" for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Islamic Affairs, an agency long suspected of ties to extremists. For nearly a decade, Mohamed had received $1,750 a month to provide written reports on the local Islamic community. Even Mohamed's listed reason for obtaining a religious worker's visa, that he was to assist a San Diego imam, had been untrue. That same imam had told Schultz that Mohamed didn't actually do any work. The mosque where he was supposedly first employed was just a small apartment. The story had been a ruse meant to help him gain entry into the United States.
This might have been the last anyone ever heard of Mohamed if it hadn't been for a member of Kreindler's team who noticed that one vague line in the "28 pages." It was a reference to a Somali nonprofit that, according to an FBI agent, "may allow the Saudi government to provide al Qaeda with funding through covert or indirect means." They knew of only one Somali nonprofit with Saudi ties in San Diego—Mohamed's Western Somali Relief.
In their 15 years on the case, Kreindler's team hadn't persuaded the U.S. government to provide them much of anything useful. And it certainly hadn't had any success with the government's Saudi counterparts. But they had spent more than a decade legally compelling some of the largest charities in the Middle East to hand over documents. Many individuals within the U.S. government knew these charities had provided financial and logistical support for the people and groups American officials labeled as terrorists. This trove of documents had grown into a database made up of terabytes worth of information—the firm's well-organized haystack. And after Kreindler started looking more closely at Omar Abdi Mohamed, the firm found a needle.
During his 2004 interview with ICE, Mohamed said he once had been visited by an official from the Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs, the same department from which he was receiving a monthly check. Mohamed gave the man's name as "Khaleid", though the last name he offered was garbled. The ICE agent helpfully provided him with one: Sowailem. Khaleid Sowailem was, at the time, the head of Da'Wah, a department within the ministry whose stated goal is proselytizing. It's a mission the Saudis accomplish by spending more than anyone in the world to build, staff and support madrassas and mosques to spread Wahhabism, the ultraconservative form of Islam unique to the kingdom and embraced by Osama bin Laden. It's the main reason why one analyst once described Saudi Arabia as "both the arsonist and the firefighter" when it comes to global terrorism. It only made sense, then, that a man like Mohamed, a "propagator," would be of interest to Sowaleim, the bureaucrat in charge of propagation.
Bob Graham had long suspected that men like Sowailem working in the Ministry of Islamic Affairs were the strongest link between the hijackers and the Saudis. "I came to the conclusion that there was a support network by trying to assess how the 19 hijackers could pull it off with their significant limitations," Graham told me recently. "Most couldn't speak English, most had never been in the United States, and most were not well educated. How could they carry out such a complex task?" Graham's suspicions were heightened by the connections between the ministry and two men in what had come to be known as the San Diego cell.
The first man was Fahad al-Thumairy, an imam at the King Fahad mosque in Los Angeles who was known for his virulently anti-American views. Thumairy was also an employee of the Ministry of Islamic Affairs. The second was Omar al-Bayoumi, a garrulous man who many in San Diego's Islamic community assumed to be a spy, since he could often be found walking around with a video recorder, taping everyone he encountered. Bayoumi was also paid by the Saudis—he had been employed in a series of ghost jobs since the '70s, according to the complaint. He was also the man who had made a claim that many U.S. investigators still find too coincidental to be true.
In a post-9/11 interview with the FBI, Bayoumi had said that he was dining in a Middle Eastern restaurant in Los Angeles in early 2000 when he happened to strike up a conversation with two complete strangers with familiar accents. A friendship developed, based off that single encounter. Bayoumi helped the strangers find apartments in San Diego; threw them a large welcome party; co-signed their leases and provided them money for rent; let them borrow his cellphone; even introduced them to people who helped them obtain drivers licenses and contact flight schools. Those two men were hijackers Khalid al-Mihdhar and Nawaf al-Hazmi, the first plotters to enter the United States, whose lives would end when American Airlines Flight 77 crashed into the Pentagon.
The FBI has long believed that Bayoumi's chance encounter came immediately after meeting with Thumairy. Shortly after that meeting, Bayoumi's $3,000-a-month Saudi salary was bumped up to $7,000. To people like Graham, the implication was clear: Thumairy, a Ministry of Islamic Affairs employee, had tasked Bayoumi with helping the hijackers settle into a foreign country, and his Saudi employers had provided him with extra cash to do so.Doesn't really take a detective to figure that one out.
Kreindler's team knew all of this, as did any student of 9/11. What they didn't know was whether there was any link to Mohamed, or to the man whom ICE agents had identified as his boss. So Kreindler's team took Sowailem's name and plugged it into their database. They got a hit. Years before, Kreindler had received hundreds of thousands of pages of documents from a Saudi-funded charity called World Assembly of Muslim Youth, which according to the complaint, was linked to Al Qaeda. There, at the top of a single page, it found a note from Khaleid Sowailem written on official letterhead from the ministry. On that note was Sowailem's phone number at the Saudi Embassy in Washington, D.C. They then plugged that number into the database and, again, out came a hit—this time, one that linked back to the men Kreindler and the rest of the world had already heard of.Can you believe this crap? Americans knowing the truth about 9/11 is [are] considered a risk to "national security." What a joke.
According to heavily redacted FBI records gathered after 9/11, in the three months after Bayoumi allegedly randomly ran into and befriended the two hijackers, he also made nearly 100 calls to Saudi officials in the U.S. Thirty of those calls went to the number that Kreindler had uncovered as Sowailem's direct line. What's more, Kreindler's team knew that in December 2003 the U.S. State Department had quietly revoked the diplomatic credentials of two dozen Saudi personnel. Kreindler knew that the State Department published complete lists of diplomats every quarter. They checked the last listing in 2003—Sowailem's name was on it. They then checked the first listing in 2004—Sowailem's name was gone.
According to court documents filed in the case against him, starting in December 1998 and continuing until May 2001 Omar Abdi Mohamed wrote 65 checks—some as small as $370; others as large as $60,000—to Dahabshiil. The total amount, some $370,000, is roughly the same as what the 9/11 Commission estimated as the cost of the plot.
To the people at Kreindler, there's something else suspicious about Mohamed's money transfers. It's not just that he lied about them to the government. Or lied about the fact that he conducted them while working for the Saudis. It's also the timing. The transfers came just months after two massive truck bombs went off almost simultaneously in front of U.S. embassies in Kenya and Tanzania. One of the statements issued by 9/11 Commission staff shows that in the aftermath of those bombings, Vice President Al Gore made a trip to Riyadh with the express purpose of getting the Saudis to give American investigators more access to people who could shed light on Al Qaeda's financial backing—people who were already in Saudi custody. The Saudis, the 9/11 Commission staff wrote, were "reluctant or unable to provide much help ... the United States never obtained this access."
Similar attempts to reach ICE's Schultz and the FBI agent who helped investigate Mohamed were also unsuccessful. During Mohamed's immigration trial, the government successfully persuaded a judge to suppress the evidence it had gathered against him, citing matters of national security. In late March, Jim Kreindler's firm received a formal notice from the Justice Department that its request to review that evidence would be denied.
What happens next in Kreindler's case against Saudi Arabia is unclear. JASTA allowed him and his firm to name the country as a defendant, but the bill has come under serious attack since its passage. (Congress overrode Obama's veto, the first of his two terms.) Senators John McCain and Lindsay Graham have spent a considerable amount of time arguing against it, and continue to argue to water it down, saying that if other countries pass similar laws the nation hurt most by the trend may be our own. Then there is the Saudi lobbying apparatus, which at one point last fall numbered more than 10 firms and millions of dollars in fees per month. Just recently, the Daily Caller reported that U.S. military veterans were allegedly being offered what they thought were merely free trips to Washington, D.C., that were actually a Saudi-backed attempt by a lobbying firm to use former service members to argue against JASTA.It's always John McCain and Lindsey Graham. Always.
Least known of all is what might happen now that Donald Trump is president. During the campaign, Trump described Obama's veto of JASTA as "shameful" and "one of the low points of his presidency." Once in office, however, Trump has seemingly reverted to the status quo. He recently held a series of high-level meetings with Saudi deputies that the country's delegates described optimistically as a "historic turning point" in the two allies' relationship. Trump's administration is now said to be weighing even greater involvement in Saudi Arabia's war in Yemen, which the Saudis see as a proxy battle with Iran, its primary Middle East antagonist. The Trump State Department has also approved a resumption of sales of precision-guided weapons to the Saudis, a measure that was suspended late in the Obama administration.For a prior article I wrote on JASTA, see: U.S. Corporations Side With Saudi Arabia Against the American People Over 9/11 Victims Bill
It seems exceedingly unlikely that Kreindler's firm will receive anything like the sort of treatment it got from the U.S. government during its two decades-long case against Libya. Back then, the firm worked hand in glove with high-ranking officials in the State Department in order to resolve the Lockerbie case—paying victims' families their settlement money was one of the conditions Qadhafi had to satisfy in order to have key economic sanctions finally lifted. In lieu of that level of support, Kreindler has identified a series of smaller measures Trump could take that would still help his case and, just as important, paint a fuller picture of the years and months of stateside planning prior to 9/11. Key among those are FBI reports that might shed light on who, if anyone, was helping the terrorists in the many other American cities in which they lived. As Bob Graham points out, the only reason the evidence in San Diego is compelling is because we actually know it, a result of some good detective work by a member of his Joint Inquiry staff. "I believe if we knew all the facts," Graham says, "We would find that there were people similar to al-Bayoumi and Mohamed in southeast Florida, Virginia and New Jersey."Presidents come and go, but support for the Saudi terrorist state is timeless.
That we don't have definitive answers is a testament to the enduring secrecy that persists almost 16 years later. It's also a testament to the patience of people like Kreindler, whose team has been working that whole time to get what it needs to prove its case, and who believes that no matter who is in office, there will only be one conclusion.
So who does U.S. government work for anyway? Hint, not U.S. citizens.
