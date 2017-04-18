By now, according to the agent's later grand jury testimony, Schultz knew this to be untrue. As he and Mohamed were speaking, Schultz's colleagues were rifling through that stucco home and finding deposit slips that told a very different story. Far from destitute, the Western Somali Relief Agency had received more than $370,000 in donations in less than three years. The vast majority of that money had come from the suburban Chicago branch of an international nonprofit called Global Relief, according to the indictment that the government would ultimately file against Mohamed. In the two years between Mohamed's first interview and his second, Global Relief had been designated by the United States Treasury Department as a supporter of terrorism due to its alleged connections to Osama bin Laden and Al Qaeda, according to Schultz's grand jury testimony. What's more, the agents discovered checks that showed Mohamed quickly moved the cash he had received from Global Relief to a money transfer service that operated throughout the Middle East. For a nonprofit allegedly created to provide humanitarian assistance, the series of events looked suspicious. So did the fact that Mohamed refused to tell the truth.

Schultz also knew something else. Mohamed had claimed that his one and only job was as a teacher's aide. But ICE officials had just discovered that was also untrue.

Even Mohamed's listed reason for obtaining a religious worker's visa, that he was to assist a San Diego imam, had been untrue. That same imam had told Schultz that Mohamed didn't actually do any work. The mosque where he was supposedly first employed was just a small apartment. The story had been a ruse meant to help him gain entry into the United States.

This might have been the last anyone ever heard of Mohamed if it hadn't been for a member of Kreindler's team who noticed that one vague line in the "28 pages." It was a reference to a Somali nonprofit that, according to an FBI agent, "may allow the Saudi government to provide al Qaeda with funding through covert or indirect means." They knew of only one Somali nonprofit with Saudi ties in San Diego—Mohamed's Western Somali Relief.

But they had spent more than a decade legally compelling some of the largest charities in the Middle East to hand over documents. Many individuals within the U.S. government knew these charities had provided financial and logistical support for the people and groups American officials labeled as terrorists. This trove of documents had grown into a database made up of terabytes worth of information—the firm's well-organized haystack. And after Kreindler started looking more closely at Omar Abdi Mohamed, the firm found a needle.



During his 2004 interview with ICE, Mohamed said he once had been visited by an official from the Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs, the same department from which he was receiving a monthly check. Mohamed gave the man's name as "Khaleid", though the last name he offered was garbled. The ICE agent helpfully provided him with one: Sowailem. Khaleid Sowailem was, at the time, the head of Da'Wah, a department within the ministry whose stated goal is proselytizing. It's a mission the Saudis accomplish by spending more than anyone in the world to build, staff and support madrassas and mosques to spread Wahhabism, the ultraconservative form of Islam unique to the kingdom and embraced by Osama bin Laden. It's the main reason why one analyst once described Saudi Arabia as "both the arsonist and the firefighter" when it comes to global terrorism. It only made sense, then, that a man like Mohamed, a "propagator," would be of interest to Sowaleim, the bureaucrat in charge of propagation.

Bob Graham had long suspected that men like Sowailem working in the Ministry of Islamic Affairs were the strongest link between the hijackers and the Saudis. "I came to the conclusion that there was a support network by trying to assess how the 19 hijackers could pull it off with their significant limitations," Graham told me recently. "Most couldn't speak English, most had never been in the United States, and most were not well educated. How could they carry out such a complex task?" Graham's suspicions were heightened by the connections between the ministry and two men in what had come to be known as the San Diego cell.

The second was Omar al-Bayoumi, a garrulous man who many in San Diego's Islamic community assumed to be a spy, since he could often be found walking around with a video recorder, taping everyone he encountered.

—he had been employed in a series of ghost jobs since the '70s, according to the complaint. He was also the man who had made a claim that many U.S. investigators still find too coincidental to be true.