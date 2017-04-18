© Sputnik



from an incendiary commentary on Russian state TV thatDmitry Peskov told reporters on April 17 that comments made by Channel One's anchor Dmitry Kiselyov often, but not always, matched Kremlin thinking.Like much of Russia's state-controlled media,in the weeks before and after his election.in response to a chemical-weapons attack that killed dozens of civilians. Since then, Channel One and other Russia media outlets have become increasingly critical of the U.S. president.On April 16, just hours after North Korea launched a ballistic missile in a failed test, Kiselyov said Kim is less frightening than Trump because the"War can break out as a result of confrontation between two personalities: Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un," Kiselyov said."Both are dangerous, but who is more dangerous? Trump is," the Russian state TV personality said.