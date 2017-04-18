Puppet Masters
UK PM May calls for snap election this summer
RT
Tue, 18 Apr 2017 09:57 UTC
May says her government has achieved its mandate after the Brexit referendum, adding there can be "no turning back."
May says there should be "unity" in Westminster over Brexit, but there is not. She says Labour has threatened to vote against the final deal, the Liberal Democrats want to bring parliamentary business to a standstill and the Scottish National Party (SNP) want to vote against the legislation that formally repeals Britain's membership of the EU.
She says she is not prepared to allow her opponents to jeopardize Brexit negotiations.
"At this moment of enormous national significance, there should be unity here in Westminster, but instead there is division."
She added: "Our opponents believe that because the government's majority is so small, our resolve will weaken and that they can force us to change course. They are wrong.
"They underestimate our determination to get the job done and I am not prepared to let them endanger the security of millions of working people across the country."
May says she will move a motion in the Commons on Wednesday proposing the election.
"It will be a choice between strong and stable leadership in the national interest, with me as your prime minister, or weak and unstable government under a coalition led by Jeremy Corbyn."
She added: "It was with reluctance that I decided the country needed this election but it is with conviction that I say it is necessary ... so tomorrow let the House of Commons vote for an election, let everybody put forward their proposals for Brexit and their vision for Government."
May could be constrained by the Fixed Term Parliament Act, which sets out the date of the next general election in 2020. Under the act, there are two ways parliament can be dissolved ahead of that date.
The first is if parliament votes to do so with a two-thirds majority. May will need 434 votes - 104 more than the current number of Conservatives in parliament - so would require Labour's backing. Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has previously said he would vote for a general election.
The second way an early vote can be called is if there is a vote of no confidence in the government.
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn says he welcomes May's decision to "give the British people the chance to vote for a government that will put the interests of the majority first."
According to Sky News, he said: "Labour will be offering the country an effective alternative to a government that has failed to rebuild the economy, delivered falling living standards and damaging cuts to our schools and [National Health Service].
"In the last couple of weeks, Labour has set out policies that offer a clear and credible choice for the country. We look forward to showing how Labour will stand up for the people of Britain."
Tim Farron, the Liberal Democrat leader, said: "This election is your chance to change the direction of your country.
"If you want to avoid a disastrous hard Brexit. If you want to keep Britain in the single market. If you want a Britain that is open, tolerant and united, this is your chance.
"Only the Liberal Democrats can prevent a Conservative majority."
Former prime minister David Cameron has hailed May's decision as "brave" and "right."
Comment:
Update 18 Apr, 2017 11:14: Labour forecast to get snap election battering, yet Corbyn welcomes chance to 'stand up for Britain'
The Labour Party reacted with shock to Conservative Prime Minister Theresa May's call for a snap general election scheduled for June 8.Update 18 Apr, 2017 11:52: Resignations, outrage, optimism: MPs react to Theresa May's call for snap general election
Britain's main opposition party is well behind May's Tories in the polls. In a statement, however, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn greeted the announcement with optimism.
His MPs however, were far more sanguine, accusing the PM of putting the popularity of her party before the nation's interests.
"Tory Party puts its own interests before the national interest," added her fellow MP and aspiring Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham.
Labour critics, however, were skeptical about the party's capacity to turn the election into a chance for government. From all sides of the political spectrum there were doubts that Corbyn and the party have it in them to take down the Tories.
"There is a degree of delusion among some Corbyn supporters which means they're setting themselves up for massive demoralization," said Richard Seymour, the author of 'Corbyn: The Strange Rebirth of Radical Politics'.
A YouGov voting intention poll published earlier this week predicted a 44 percent victory for the Tories in the event of a snap election, with 23 percent backing Corbyn's Labour.
Following Prime Minister Theresa May's call to hold a general election on June 8, politicians of all parties took to Twitter to vent their frustration, rattle their sabers, and even resign outright.Update 18 Apr, 2017 12:44: British pound hits 10wk high as May calls for early election
Reactions varied across the political spectrum.
Labour MP Tom Blenkinsop announced he would not be running almost immediately after May's announcement, citing "significant and irreconcilable differences" with his party's leadership.
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn meanwhile appeared to embrace the move, saying it was a chance for the British people to be properly represented.
Labour's David Lammy MP said he would fight to hold his Tottenham constituency.
Jess Phillips MP, also of Labour, blasted May's decision in light of her previous statements that national interest came before partisan politics.
Tory MP Andrew Stephenson was one of a number of Conservatives who embraced the decision.
Fellow Tory MP Stephen Crabb said it was an ideal moment for an election.
Former Labour MP George Galloway, who is currently running in the Manchester Gorton by-election, tweeted that the election itself might be under threat because of the new situation.
Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron also appeared to be spoiling for a fight, in his case on the basis of keeping the UK in the EU single market and avoiding the prospect of a 'Hard Brexit.'
Scottish National Party (SNP) leader Nicola Sturgeon argued that the election was being called to push for more austerity and urged voters to fight along national lines
Green Party London Assembly member Sian Berry urged people to donate to offset the main parties' wealthy backers.
In an official statement put out on Twitter, UKIP leader Paul Nuttall called the move "cynical."
Prominent UKIP-backer Arron Banks tweeted he would definitely be standing for election.
Sterling rose to the highest level since February after UK Prime Minister Theresa May announced she would seek to hold a snap general election on June 8.
The British currency had dropped by almost one percent against the US dollar ahead of May's surprise announcement. The pound jumped as she spoke.
Before to the speech, the British currency dropped to $1.25, the lowest in a week.
As of 12:00pm GMT, sterling rose 0.84 percent to $1.2675, hitting a two-and-a-half month high against the US dollar.
Ten-year British government bond yields rose slightly as May spoke.
Britain's blue-chip index FTSE-100 is 1.76 percent in the red.
The FTSE 250 index, which represents the 101st to the 350th largest companies listed on the London Stock Exchange, was down one percent.
"The market reaction was extremely volatile on the back of this event. The currency recovered all the losses while she was making her speech," Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at Think Markets UK told Business Insider.
The pound is still more than 15 percent down since the Brexit referendum in June 2016, when it was trading at $1.50.
"The initial selloff in the pound was likely a bit of nervousness that Theresa May could be about to resign, once that fear was put to bed we have seen the pound surge to fresh highs above 1.2600, the highest level since early February...Pound traders obviously see PM May as a stabilizing force," said Kathleen Brooks, research director at City Index Direct.
Reader Comments
Is this snap election to oust Corbyn?
Assuming labour do rather badly, then the calls for Corbyn to step down will increase.
On the other hand, is this a second referendum in the guise of a general election?
Assuming labour do rather badly, then the calls for Corbyn to step down will increase.
On the other hand, is this a second referendum in the guise of a general election?
UK PM May calls for snap election this summerPrime Minister Theresa May has called for a UK general election to be held on June 8. Since becoming prime minister she has delivered the stability that the country needed, she says. May says her...