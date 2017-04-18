Originally at Rusvesna

Special forces personnel from Central Asia, Caucasus and Transcaucasia have arrived in Homs, Syria.

A new and largely unknown "TURAN" regiment, who identify themselves as such via uniform badges, has sent from 800 to 1200 individuals to the region. According to witnesses, the new arrivals are mostly Central Asian in appearance; with a number of 'Russian faces', as well as North Caucasian and Transcaucasian - predominantly, Azerbaijanis.

Their uniforms vary - everything from the Soviet "Afghan" style, to a modern "multicamo." Their weaponry is also not standerdised - from classic, Soviet-made to new, foreign technology. This would indicate, writes Rusvena, that the regiment belongs to a new and 'trendy' type of warfare regiment - a private military company.

According to a military source, 400 personnel are about to move out to a highway which connects Aleppo to Al-Thawrah, where they will assist Syrian government forces in retaking South-Eastern Aleppo, in the direction of Raqqa. The exercise is due to be completed by the end of the current month.

The ongoing arrival of such regiments in Syria should signal to the militants that they are up against the 'better' half of the population of the former USSR. Multicultural and multi-religious - they are not driven by ideological ideals, rendering the rebels' days numbered.