Originally at Rusvesna A new and largely unknown "TURAN" regiment, who identify themselves as such via uniform badges, has sent from 800 to 1200 individuals to the region. According to witnesses, the new arrivals are mostly Central Asian in appearance; with a number of 'Russian faces', as well as North Caucasian and Transcaucasian - predominantly, Azerbaijanis.Their uniforms vary - everything from the Soviet "Afghan" style, to a modern "multicamo." Their weaponry is also not standerdised - from classic, Soviet-made to new, foreign technology., in the direction of Raqqa. The exercise is due to be completed by the end of the current month.The ongoing arrival of such regiments in Syria should signal to the militants that they are up against the 'better' half of the population of the former USSR. Multicultural and multi-religious - they are not driven by ideological ideals, rendering the rebels' days numbered.