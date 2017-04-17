Puppet Masters
UNICEF reports over 60 children killed in Aleppo bus bombing likely perpetrated by US-backed terrorists
RT
Mon, 17 Apr 2017 17:20 UTC
"After six years of war and human carnage in Syria... six years of heartbreak for so many Syrian families... there comes a new horror that must break the heart of anyone who has one," the statement by UNICEF Executive Director Anthony Lake said Sunday.
"More than 60 children reportedly killed in an attack on a bus convoy yesterday outside Aleppo. A convoy of families who for so long had already known so much suffering. Now the survivors must bear such a new and terrible loss," the statement added.
Lake urged not only for regret, but for action to ensure that the war ends soon, saying, "We must draw from this not only anger, but renewed determination to reach all the innocent children throughout Syria with help and comfort. And draw from it also the hope that all those with the heart and the power to end this war will do so."
While Syrian state media reported up to 40 fatalities on the day of the blast, on Monday the toll rose to 125 people killed, according to local human rights groups. The attack came at the same time as the Syrian government was carrying out the internationally-brokered evacuation of two towns.
"This is one of the worst, most horrifying massacres. We urge our president Assad to help us out. What happened can't be described. Oh, dear God! We don't know what to do," a woman outside an Aleppo hospital told Ruptly on Saturday.
WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO, WATCH AT YOUR DISCRETION
The reason that there were so many children among the victims is that the blast happened at the moment when children were gathering around a van distributing potato chips, according to RT's Lizzie Phelan.
The evacuation was continued soon after the attack, for which no one has yet claimed responsibility.
Comment: Where is the moral outrage from Ivanka Trump now? Since she takes it upon herself to reportedly influence her father to bomb the Syrian military over a false flag chemical attack because of the suffering of children, she should be doing the same here. See also:
Over 100 killed, dozens injured as blast hits bus convoy near Aleppo - Update
Should we say that cultivating the government opposition and its placating by the US is responsible here? The 'intervention' had no good results and even more children died. War must be held accountable for the lives it ruins.
