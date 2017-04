The fabricated videos that we've been seeing in Khan Sheikhoun when the rescuers try to rescue the victims — or the supposedly dead people or inflicted people — but actually, they weren't wearing any masks, or any gloves. How? Where is the sarin? They should be effected right away.

No gloves, no masks, no sarin: That's usually how it works — unless you want to be a brave but very dead first responderSyrian President Bashar Assad made an extremely rude and wonderful observation on Thursday during an interview that was heavily edited by responsible western news outlets.We've written about this oddity before , but it's definitely worth repeating: The White Helmets are extremely brave for diving headfirst into a sarin swamp without even basic protective gear such as "gloves".Yes, their fearlessness while surrounded by sarin has been well-documented by the likes of AFP:Or maybe something isn't quite adding up?As usual, AntiWar.com's Justin Raimondo has distinguished himself with his "basic critical thinking skills" — quite rare for Twitter, as we're sure you are well aware:Speaking at the Security Council meeting on Wednesday, Russia's deputy UN ambassador Vladimir Safronkov said that the US-drafted resolution blaming Assad for Tuesday's "gas attack" in Idlib province was based on "", an organization that has been " discredited long ago ".He's right. And so is Assad.