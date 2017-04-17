Keane has been a staple interviewee on FOX for as long as I can remember. He has been treated as great military god by every FOX host, and he has advocated unnecessary U.S. military interventionism as the solution to nearly every foreign-policy problem the republic encounters. And when the military interventionism that he and his fellow generals — retired and serving — have advocated becomes an obvious and murderous quagmire that kills our Marines and soldiers, deepens the nation's bankruptcy, and returns thousands of maimed, mentally troubled, and suicide-prone veterans to the United States, the loud demand from Keane and his far-from-the-front general buddies is always the same; namely, increase the size of the failed military intervention and reinforce defeat. Some military god, eh?
In two appearances on FOX today, General Keane was at his smug, arrogant, and relentlessly interventionist best. On Fox&Friends this morning, Keane crowed with smarmy self-satisfaction:
- He rejoiced that America was now a "player in the Syrian civil war"
- He advocated the creation of safe zones, which, he let on, the Trump administration has disguised from Americans with the blander term "zones of stabilization".
- He drooled with a keen, near-orgasmic eagerness at the possibility of Asaad using gas-or-barrel bombs on civilians so that Trump could destroy the other five operational Syrian airfields.
- He never really knew where the Trump administration "would move in terms of America's global leadership" and the republic's "historic traditional role to help stabilize the world". He feared, explained this military deity, that Trump might "pull back and be more isolationist."
- He then said "but that's over" and during the last week the Trump administration showed that it is "reassuming the protection of U.S. interests and the interests of our allies."
- He went on to express his regret over the time that had been wasted by "lot of debate" about that non-interventionism stuff. That debate, the almighty military god then declared, is ended, adding "that is a fact", and that non-interventionism is "no longer a debatable subject."
And if — may the real God forbid — worse ever comes to worst, you will find that there are far more non-interventionists locked-and-loaded than you and your war-loving, but always losing band of brothers have ever imagined.
And, oh yes, did I mention that General Keane sits on the Board of Directors of a company called General Dynamics. Coincidentally, that company just happens to sell the technology needed to launch Tomahawks cruise missiles. (1)
Endnotes:
1.) Guy Who's Been Appearing on Fox to Praise Missile Launch Secretly Works in Missile Tech Industry
