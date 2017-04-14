I have worked with the intelligence community in the past, and I have grave concerns about the politicization of intelligence that seems to be occurring with more frequency in recent times - but I know that the intelligence community has highly capable analysts in it. And if those analysts were properly consulted about the claims in the White House document they would have not approved the document going forward.The U.S. 'news'media hid from the public Dr. Postol's disproof of the Obama regime's still-continuing assertions that the 21 August 2013 sarin attack was from Syria's government instead of from the 'moderate rebels' (jihadists) whom the U.S. supported. Will they hide from the U.S. public his disproof of the U.S. regime's latest such scam backing the actual perpetrators of a war-crime — will they do now as they did then?
I am available to expand on these comments substantially. I have only had a few hours to quickly review the alleged White House intelligence report. But a quick perusal shows without a lot of analysis that this report cannot be correct, and it also appears that this report was not properly vetted by the intelligence community.
This is a very serious matter.
President Obama was initially misinformed about supposed intelligence evidence that Syria was the perpetrator of the August 21, 2013 nerve agent attack in Damascus. This is a matter of public record.
President Obama stated that his initially false understanding was that the intelligence clearly showed that Syria was the source of the nerve agent attack. This false information was corrected when the then Director of National Intelligence, James Clapper, interrupted the President while he was in an intelligence briefing. According to President Obama, Mr. Clapper told the President that the intelligence that Syria was the perpetrator of the attack was "not a slamdunk."
The question that needs to be answered by our nation is how was the president initially misled about such a profoundly important intelligence finding?
This issue presents a challenge to the U.S. 'news'media, to finally show some integrity, some honor, and expose the operations of the gang at the U.S. government's top, instead of simply continuing to pump that gang's propaganda. Without the continuing cooperation of America's 'news'media, we would not now be heading toward World War III — global nuclear war. What would be the time when these 'news'media will do their job, instead of do what they're being paid to do, if that time is not now.
If not now, then when?
Will this report by Dr. Postol receive the attention from America's 'news'media that they denied to his previous report demonstrating the gangsterism at the top of America's federal government? (It exposed Obama's lie, which America's 'news'media simply continued to trumpet.)
This news report-and-commentary is being submitted free-of-charge for publication, to all of America's major media. It is a challenge to all of them.
The money-quote from the Postol report on the recent gas attack in SyriaAfter detailed decimation of President Trump's 'intelligence' 'justifying' his invasion of Syria, the MIT specialist on such intelligence-analysis, Dr. Theodore Postol, concludes: I have worked...