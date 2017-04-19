Society's Child
UPDATE: New York judge with 'unshakable moral compass' found dead in Hudson River
Thu, 13 Apr 2017 03:40 UTC
The body of former New York State Supreme Court Judge Sheila Abdus-Salaam, 65, was found floating in the Hudson River off Manhattan Island on Wednesday, the New York Post reported.
The New York Police Department Harbor Unit responded after witnesses spotted Abdus-Salaam's fully-clothed body floating in the Hudson River near 132nd Street and Hudson Parkway.
Abdus-Salaam had been reported missing from her home in Harlem earlier in the day. Her husband later identified her body to police.
Sources told the Post that Abdus-Salaam's body showed no signs of trauma or injury that would suggest foul play. Police are currently investigating the cause of her death.
In addition to being the first Muslim female judge to serve on the bench, Abdus-Salaam was also the first African-American to serve on the New York Court of Appeals, the highest court in the state.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (D) appointed Abdus-Salaam to the position in 2013. On Wednesday, Cuomo remembered her as a "pioneer" and a "trailblazing jurist whose life in public service was in pursuit of a more fair and more just New York for all."
"Through her writings, her wisdom, and her unshakable moral compass, she was a force for good whose legacy will be felt for years to come," Cuomo said in a press release. "I was proud to appoint her to the state's highest court and am deeply saddened by her passing."
On Monday, Cook County Judge Raymond Myles was fatally shot multiple times outside his home in Chicago. His 52-year-old girlfriend was also shot in the leg in what police believe was a "targeted robbery."
Joshua Smith was arrested by Chicago Police on Wednesday in connection with the shooting and charged with first-degree murder.
At a news conference on Wednesday, Chicago Police Chief of Detectives, Melissa Staples, said the Chicago Police Department's investigation into the shooting is "very open, active and ongoing."
"The motive of this crime is robbery, which we do not believe is random - nor do we believe Smith acted alone," Staples said.
Smith was identified after police reviewed surveillance footage, which picked up the license plate number of the vehicle he used to drive to scene.
The FBI has offered a $25,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of any additional suspects.
Update: Based on their current investigation, the New York Police department is now calling the judge's death 'suspicious', shifting from a 'likely suicide':
"We have a middle-aged woman deceased in the water with all her clothes on with no signs of homicide or suicide," NYPD Sergeant Brendan Ryan told ABC News.After obtaining video footage of the judge's last movements, the NYPD has distributed flyers to Harlem residents for any information on her death. Their investigation continues.
"When a body is found floating in a river, it is deemed suspicious in nature. Absent any clear signs of criminality, the cause of death is determined by the Medical Examiner," he added.
An autopsy conducted Thursday was inconclusive and required further study, a spokeswoman for the city's medical examiner told AP.
Water was found in her lungs, suggesting Abdus-Salaam was alive when she went into the Hudson, sources told the New York Post. She also had some slight bruising on her neck, but her eyes didn't show signs of strangulation.
Abdus-Salaam may have been depressed. She began taking medication for a depressive episode a few weeks before her death, an anonymous "well-placed" court source told the New York Daily News, adding that police had found those drugs.
The publicity and lack of concrete evidence of a suicide is worrying the NYPD higher-ups, which is why they are now reaching out to Harlem residents, a source told the New York Post.
