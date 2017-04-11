Puppet Masters
Mad Dog Mattis: Sha'irat strike destroyed 20 percent of Syria's jets
Sputnik
Mon, 10 Apr 2017 23:31 UTC
Despite self-congratulations on the part of Washington for its "success" in the mission, Foreign Policy reported that jets took off from the Sha'irat airbase less than 24 hours after the missile attack. According to Mattis, the Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's forces "lost the ability to refuel or rearm aircraft at Sha'irat airfield and at this point, use of the runway is of idle military interest."
One estimate provided by GlobalFirePower.com indicates that the Syrian armed forces maintain 461 total aircraft. Thus, on Mattis' account, the strike resulted in the elimination of about 92 aircraft.
The Pentagon estimated that "the strike resulted in the damage or destruction of fuel and ammunition sites, air defense capabilities, and 20 percent of Syria's operational aircraft."
The US Navy's launch of 59 tomahawk cruise missiles took place from two destroyers in the Mediterranean Sea. The missiles alone rang up a bill of about $83 million, Sputnik reported.
Mattis ended his statement with language that could escalate tensions and violence between regional players in Syria. "The Syrian government would be ill-advised ever again to use chemical weapons." The Syrian government has denied allegations that it conducted a chemical attack on its own people. Rather, Syrian officials say Syrian jets struck a rebel weapons depot where opposition forces had been producing deadly nerve gases.
Mattis says the strike "was a measured response."
Comment: Do we really think that with the "heads up" warning to Russia and thus Syria, they would leave over 92 flyable planes at that airport? Nonsense. They make this stuff up.
The strike on the Shayrat airfield in Syria's Homs Province destroyed a material storage depot, a training facility, a canteen, six MiG-23 aircraft in repair hangars and a radar station. The runway, taxiways and the Syrian aircraft on the parking apron remained undamaged, Russia's Defense Ministry spokesman said in a statement.See also:
Another report stated: Syrian military source told RusVesna that the base was practically a scrap yard for old, decommissioned equipment. The six planes destroyed were there for repairs. The total damage? About 3-5 million USD worth of equipment. Cost of the strikes for the US? About $90 million.
- Russian MoD: 6 MiG-23 aircraft destroyed in US airfield strike, runway left undamaged
- Killary crawls out of her hole, calls for U.S. to "take outAssad's airfields", Trump obliges, bombs Syrian airbase with 50+ Tomahawks
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Mad Dog Mattis: Sha'irat strike destroyed 20 percent of Syria's jetsUS Defense Secretary James Mattis claims the Pentagon's recent assault on the Sha'irat air base in Homs, Syria led to the destruction of 20 percent of the Syrian Arab Army's aircraft. Despite...