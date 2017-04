© DigitalGlobe / Courtesy U.S. Department of Defense / Handout via Reuters



on a Syrian airfield in Homs province, but the runway remained intact, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense. The strike on the Shayrat airfield in Syria's Homs ProvinceRussia's Defense Ministry spokesman said in a statement.The ministry described the combat efficiency of the strike as"On April 7, 2017, between 3:42am and 3:56am Moscow time,at Shayrat airfield in Homs Province, Syria, from an area near the Island of Crete in the Mediterranean Sea. "According to our sources,Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Major-General Igor Konashenkov said, adding that the points of impact of the other 36 cruise missiles remain unknown.The ministry also slammed the US actions as signed by Moscow in Washington back in 2015 to prevent flight incidents in Syrian airspace.the ministry continued."Russia made an earlier statement that the Syrian forces did not use chemical weapons.The ministry also pointed to the"We hope that this offensive was in no way coordinated with the US," the ministry said."A number of measures aimed at strengthening and improving the effectiveness of the Syrian air defense system will be implemented in the near future in order to protect the vital parts of the Syrian infrastructure," Konashenkov said.