Russian MoD: 6 MiG-23 aircraft destroyed in US airfield strike, runway left undamaged
RT
Fri, 07 Apr 2017 09:41 UTC
"On April 7, 2017, between 3:42am and 3:56am Moscow time, two US Navy destroyers (USS Porter and USS Ross) fired 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at Shayrat airfield in Homs Province, Syria, from an area near the Island of Crete in the Mediterranean Sea. "According to our sources, only 23 of them reached the Syrian airbase," Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Major-General Igor Konashenkov said, adding that the points of impact of the other 36 cruise missiles remain unknown.
The ministry also slammed the US actions as "a gross violation" of the memorandum of understanding signed by Moscow in Washington back in 2015 to prevent flight incidents in Syrian airspace. All justifications for the strike are "groundless claims," the ministry continued.
"Russia made an earlier statement that the Syrian forces did not use chemical weapons. We are waiting for clarification from the US on undisputed - as they claim - evidence that it was the Syrian Army that deployed chemical weapons in the town of Khan Sheikhoun."
The ministry also pointed to the events that followed the strikes, a large-scale offensive against the Syrian Army carried out by Islamic State and Al-Nusra Front terrorists. "We hope that this offensive was in no way coordinated with the US," the ministry said.
"A number of measures aimed at strengthening and improving the effectiveness of the Syrian air defense system will be implemented in the near future in order to protect the vital parts of the Syrian infrastructure," Konashenkov said.
Reader Comments
I still don't understand why these missiles were not shot down? Whats the point of this:
"A number of measures aimed at strengthening and improving the effectiveness of the Syrian air defense system will be implemented in the near future in order to protect the vital parts of the Syrian infrastructure," Konashenkov said.If you ain't going to use them?
The ministry also pointed to the events that followed the strikes, a large-scale offensive against the Syrian Army carried out by Islamic State and Al-Nusra Front terrorists. "We hope that this offensive was in no way coordinated with the US," the ministry said.Come on, you should know better. Of course it was.
Well, this 'rush to judgement' certainly seems to be connected to the bombing in Russia that allowed the focus to be removed from Syria. Syria gov in no way would gas the people as they had already won the war. This may be a rebel plot to provoke US fading MILITARY PRESENCE into retaliation as indeed it has.
