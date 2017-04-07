© DigitalGlobe / Courtesy U.S. Department of Defense / Handout via Reuters
Shayrat Airfield in Homs, Syria satellite image released by US Defense Department April 6, 2017.
Six MiG-23 fighter jets were destroyed in the US missile strike on a Syrian airfield in Homs province, but the runway remained intact, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense. The strike on the Shayrat airfield in Syria's Homs Province destroyed a material storage depot, a training facility, a canteen, six MiG-23 aircraft in repair hangars and a radar station. The runway, taxiways and the Syrian aircraft on the parking apron remained undamaged, Russia's Defense Ministry spokesman said in a statement.The ministry described the combat efficiency of the strike as "quite poor."

"On April 7, 2017, between 3:42am and 3:56am Moscow time, two US Navy destroyers (USS Porter and USS Ross) fired 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at Shayrat airfield in Homs Province, Syria, from an area near the Island of Crete in the Mediterranean Sea. "According to our sources, only 23 of them reached the Syrian airbase," Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Major-General Igor Konashenkov said, adding that the points of impact of the other 36 cruise missiles remain unknown.

The ministry also slammed the US actions as "a gross violation" of the memorandum of understanding signed by Moscow in Washington back in 2015 to prevent flight incidents in Syrian airspace. All justifications for the strike are "groundless claims," the ministry continued.

"Russia made an earlier statement that the Syrian forces did not use chemical weapons. We are waiting for clarification from the US on undisputed - as they claim - evidence that it was the Syrian Army that deployed chemical weapons in the town of Khan Sheikhoun."

The ministry also pointed to the events that followed the strikes, a large-scale offensive against the Syrian Army carried out by Islamic State and Al-Nusra Front terrorists. "We hope that this offensive was in no way coordinated with the US," the ministry said.

"A number of measures aimed at strengthening and improving the effectiveness of the Syrian air defense system will be implemented in the near future in order to protect the vital parts of the Syrian infrastructure," Konashenkov said.