A youth allegedly beheaded his mother to appease Goddess Kaliin West Bengal's Purulia district on Friday evening.Superintendent of Police Joy Biswas said that the accused, 35-year-old Narayan Mahato, allegedly decapitated his mother, 55-year-old Phuli Mahato, using a kharga (a sharp-edged blade used to sacrifice animal during worship) when she was cleaning the compound of a Kali temple, the Press Trust of India reported.Narayan, who is the youngest of Phuli's three sons, went to his elder brother's home with the weapon and claimed that their mother had decapitated herself in front of Goddess Kali's idol, SP Biswas added. The elder brother rushed to see his mother with Narayan and saw his mother's severed head lying on the ground in a pool of blood with the body lying at some distance away. Police were then informed about the incident.Police arrested Narayan on Friday night following which he was sent to 14-day judicial custody by the district court on Saturday. During interrogation, he confessed that he beheaded his mother to appease the goddess.