This presentation will examine the latest bricks in the wall to quietly fall, further crumbling the Rothschild-Rockefeller controlled Western empire's final death throes as the demonic driving force behind the world's descent into madness, vis-à-vis the coming civil war on the North American and European continents and a Third World War against the Eastern alliance timed with dominos crashing the theft-debt-based slavery central banking system. We are witnessing the elite's frantic, last gasp effort to retain its satanic power, resisting the changeover from evilly misused US global dominance based on a fiat US dollar currency reserve to a multipolar world based on a return to the gold standard.
From all this current cataclysmic flux came act one in Bill and Hillary's treasonous drama - selling America out to foreign national interests starting with Bill's 1996 presidential reelection. Chinagate has been around for over 20 years, involving President Clinton accepting illegal campaign contributions from China. Of course the Clintons would repeat this same "pay-to-play" scheme ad nauseam with the real Russiagate, Israelgate, Saudigate, Qatargate and on and on, allowing the world's wealthiest bidders to stake claim buying pieces of "enriched" America as part of the globalist plan to morph our nation into a totalitarian run banana republic. The treasonous irony is that all these nations, minus the two cold war exceptions, have been US Empire's chief partners-in-crime as the biggest state sponsors of Wahhabi Takfirist terrorism (ISIS/al Qaeda).
The Chinagate scandal used several Chinese Americans as the main go-betweens to funnel foreign money into Clinton coffers during his 1996 election. One originally from Taiwan was a naturalized American citizen named Johnny Chung, who eventually was investigated by the FBI, prosecuted by the Clinton Justice Department and sentenced to five years' probation for campaign finance violation. During a two year span in the mid-90's the modest Southern California businessman made 57 trips to the White House, 8 off the books, to meet with Bill but most often with Hillary.
Though Clinton law enforcement vigorously prosecuted Chung and other Chinese Americans of relative modest means, and even attempted to use Chung to arrest a Chinese general visiting the US, the Clintons and their notoriously corrupt Democratic National Committee that eagerly received millions of dollars, never hesitated nor questioned where all the riches were coming from. Yet the Clintons and DNC absolutely knew all along that the dirty money originated in China and that accepting funds from a foreign nation or interest is clear violation of federal law. Yet not one person from the receiving end of this lawbreaking operation was ever investigated or charged, much less punished for their treasonous crimes.
... which brings us to Bill Clinton's lead China trade liaison within his administration - Secretary of Commerce Ron Brown, abruptly killed (along with 34 others) in 1996 when a US Air Force plane allegedly flew off course into a mountainside in Croatia, seven months prior to the November election. This highly suspicious crash and Brown's untimely death became yet another suspected Clinton hit in response to Brown's pending disclosure of the illegal Chinese campaign contributions. Air Force pathologists went on record noting that, unlike the other crash victims, Brown sustained a gunshot wound to the head yet the White House insisted on no autopsy accompanied by a whole slew of other atypical anomalies associated with this atypical aircraft disaster. With the infamously long trail of the Clinton body count, employees turned corpses all have one thing in common, damaging dirt on the filthy Clintons going back to their Arkansas days, where telling the truth about the Clintons became the surefire way to end up dead.
With Brown's likely murder and three attempts on Johnny Chung's life, in 1998 Mr. Chung feared becoming the latest Clinton statistic, especially when the FBI suddenly dropped him from its witness protection program two months prior to Chung's scheduled appearance at a Congressional investigative hearing. So Chung made a video interview as both a life insurance policy and a last resort to tell the truth, distributing it to family and friends for release to media should he join the dozens of others who suddenly met with foul play. Today Johnny Chung is believed to still be alive quietly living in China.
Yet another Chinese American who temporarily "made good" by the Clinton crime cartel was John Huang, promoted by Bill in 1993 as deputy commerce secretary before transferring over to the lucrative DNC where he raised tens of thousands of dollars from foreign Chinese investors. Ultimately Huang pled guilty to one felony count of illegal campaign finance law.
The one central figure from China in this 21-year old scandal is a real estate billionaire from Macau named Ng Lap Seng, who began donating funds in 1994, a single financial drop-off of $1.2 million made towards Clinton's 1996 reelection, laundered through a Clinton associate Chinese restaurant owner living in Arkansas Charlie Trie. In 1997 ABC News reported that Ng made at least a half dozen trips to the White House, The Daily Beast reporting ten such visits between June 1994 and October 1996, confirmed per a Senate report. But unlike Johnny Chung and Charlie Trie who as American citizens pled guilty to violating campaign finance laws, both cooperating with subsequent investigations and duly punished, Ng Lap Seng holding close ties to the Beijing government refused to come to the US and, as the scandal front man, be confronted with China's overt attempt to interfere with the US electoral process by influencing the 1996 election outcome. In the late 1990's while Bill was president, Ng was allowed to flee the US to avoid reckoning. Like the Clintons, because of his money and power, the Macau gambling tycoon also was protected and, for his criminal part, immune from ever serving any jail time.
With chummy photos depicting Ng with both the Clintons and even one with Obama on public record, demonstrating a still cordial relationship with the Clinton-Obama crime cabal, both Obama and the Clintons assured Ng that he would neither be questioned nor arrested should he return to the US after escaping in the late 1990's to avoid Chinagate prosecution. Thus, in 2015 the Chinese billionaire finally began flying back to his $3 million New York City residence, only to have FBI Director James Comey for once acting in defiance against his superiors, actually arrest the billionaire in September 2015. Ng was caught carrying a suitcase full of cash payoffs intended to bribe UN officials upon his "safe" reentry to the United States. A criminal complaint was filed against him in federal court charging him with bribery. Ng had been under FBI surveillance for several prior months making a series of trips by private jet, each time carrying a cash bundle that Ng falsely claimed was for buying real estate, artwork and gambling. Per the federal complaint, on one trip to New York in June 2015, Ng dropped off a suitcase filled with nearly a half million dollars in cash when he met "Business Associate-1" in Queens.
Speaking of "Business Associate-1," the scandalous Clinton plot thickened when a prominent UN official that Ng was attempting to bribe suddenly was found dead in his New York City suburban home in June last year, a scant few weeks prior to DNC leaker Seth Rich's untimely murder in DC. The former president of the UN General Assembly as well as former UN ambassador from Antigua and Barbados, John Ashe was a key witness scheduled to testify against the Clintons in the Ng bribery corruption case. Ashe had been accused of accepting a $500,000 bribe from Ng and a total of over $1 million from others as well. Authorities initially declared his cause of death a heart attack, but later disclosed that Ashe's neck was crushed from an alleged barbell accident. Any way you look at it, it smells foul. Silencing Ashe and his critical testimony linking Ng to the Clintons in a trial leading up to last November's election couldn't have come at a more opportune moment for Hillary Clinton.
Meanwhile, last year in the thick of Hillary's run for president as her corrupt, pay-to-play Clinton Foundation was being exposed through WikiLeaks, Ng Lap Seng managed to avoid further questioning over his past Clinton bribes by the House Oversight Committee despite Congress' power to issue Ng a subpoena. But he was apparently permitted to dodge that bullet due to his New York pretrial hearings. Along with Ashe's abrupt nonappearance in court, not having to testify before Congress effectively prevented the Chinese kingpin from the Clinton's original pay-to-play operation to bring out any further "bad" publicity to Hillary's already scandal-ridden campaign.
In October 2015 Ng's New York City judge granted the billionaire house arrest status while awaiting his trial finally set to begin next month. Monitored by GPS, the federal judge has allowed him to continue living the life of luxury from within his gilded Manhattan cage. Apparently since the Macau businessman had gotten away scot free bribing the Clintons in the 1990's, the billionaire was emboldened to attempt to allegedly bribe UN officials to "arrange" the construction of a UN convention center in his hometown back in China. Ng's defense team claims his charges are geopolitically motivated to halt construction on a Macau UN branch in order to diminish China's growing influence amongst developing nations where China is heavily investing in Third World infrastructure in exchange for needed raw materials. Ostensibly Ng's current legal problems in the States are completely unrelated to the millions he spent on bribing the Clintons two decades ago.
Speaking of infrastructure, China is spearheading the elite's agenda to centralize energy on a globalized power grid. And its lead facilitator in the US is none other than the Senate majority leader's wife Elaine Chao, who was deputy transportation secretary under George Bush senior, the labor secretary throughout the George W. Bush years, and is now transportation secretary under Trump. Her father is a Chinese mogul who owns a large shipping company out of Hong Kong. A conflict of interest? On top of that, 90 pounds of cocaine were discovered by Colombian authorities on board one of her father's cargo ships in 2014. Chao's father's transportation company is shrouded in secrecy with offices in New York and Hong Kong, but a flag ship fleet operates out of Liberia to bypass standard maritime labor laws and registers its vessels in the Marshall Islands to avoid paying taxes where all company records are safely sealed from US authorities. This is hardly an "America first" company.
As labor secretary, Chao failed to enforce existing wage laws, weakened labor unions and worker safety conditions and made time-and-a-half overtime wages less available. In 2009 labor department staffers hosted "a good riddance" party at the end of her reign because she so favored owner-management over the basic worker rights of the American people.
Chao is now actively recruiting and inviting private Chinese corporations and other foreign investors to America to become the driving force engine behind Trump's $1 trillion allocation (when an estimated near $5 trillion is barely deemed adequate) to upgrade the crumbling US infrastructure. This public-private partnership ploy fails to make "America first," or great, but is only further selling off our country to yet more foreign bidders and Chao's Chinese connections are salivating.
Under UN Agenda 21 and Agenda 2030, our globalist presidents from the last five administrations have all been undermining US national sovereignty at every turn, granting increasing authority to the United Nations and America's biggest investor China on their dystopian, "utopian" vision of global socialism. A covert land grabbing scheme currently using eminent domain is the pretext that will be used to forcefully relocate American citizens off their private properties to designated internment and resettlement (aka FEMA) camps and large coastal urban high rise zones. With the nation's vast interior becoming a designated wilderness area, devoid of human habitation, it's been speculated it will be handed over to China to extract natural resources as NWO's debtor nation payback. Obama's opened the door allowing China to buy oil and gas rights.
Last year a naturalized Chinese American citizen born in China who infiltrated the FBI and gained top security clearance was arrested for selling US trade secrets to China since at least 2006 in exchange for cash payments, international travel and occasional prostitutes. Last August a 47-year old 20-year FBI employee Kun Shan "Joey" Chun pled guilty for illegally acting as an agent for a foreign government. His supplying sensitive and restricted information to Chinese intelligence operatives and then lying about it could have resulted in a 10-year prison sentence but under a plea deal reached in February this year, the former FBI technician-Chinese spy received just two years in federal prison.
In a related spying for China case, last week another Clinton plant employed in the state department since 1999 and under her boss Hillary in 2009 gained top security clearance, just got busted by the FBI for also supplying economic and diplomatic information and failing to report contact with agents of the Chinese government. 60-year old Washington DC resident Candace Claiborne received "tens of thousands of dollars in gifts and benefits" from the Beijing government. In addition to gifts, Chinese intelligence operatives also provided multiple electronic cash transfers, paid vacations, and paid tuition for a co-conspirator relative studying fashion in China. She is believed to have been sharing top secret information with Chinese spies since 2011. The veteran state department official held positions in various diplomatic posts around the world, including Iraq, Sudan and China. Within the state department Claiborne worked in the Office of Caucasus Affairs and Regional Conflicts, part of the largest geographical Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs. The Clinton-China spy was installed to forward Chinese interests in Armenia, Georgia and Azerbaijan, where the volatility over disputed territory between Armenia and Azerbaijan could potentially ignite WWIII. Claiborne is due back in court on April 18th. Her felony crimes carry a maximum sentence of 20 years for obstruction of justice and 5 years for making false statements to the FBI.
The Kremlin's Foreign Intelligence Service maintains that these two above arrests are just the beginning. The Clintons have infiltrated throughout the US government a massive spy ring that's been allegedly operating since the 1990's. Starting with Chun and Claiborne, the Department of Justice and FBI have begun arresting treasonous members of the Clinton-China spy ring network. This latest uncovered Clinton crime operation harkens back to their 1996 Chinagate scandal, considered to be the most serious scandal in US history; that is until this year's PedoGate, the global epidemic involving child sex trafficking rings that the Clintons are also directly linked to.
Also to provide background information that's led to today's international crisis with North Korea and how potential nuclear holocaust fits in with long-term globalist objectives is the fact that Bill and Hillary Clinton gave space technology away to China, that then passed secrets on to nations like North Korea and Pakistan, enabling other countries to advance their nuclear weapons capability. In 1996 President Bill Clinton approved radiated hard chips necessary for waging nuclear war. There's nothing new here, the Clintons have always placed trade and moneymaking above national security.
But that was just the beginning. Author David Horowitz asserts that aside from funneling millions from China into Bill's 1996 reelection campaign, the Chinagate scandal in exchange facilitated:
[The Clinton] administration's voluntary release of all the secrets of America's nuclear tests, combined with the systematic theft of the secrets that were left as a result of its lax security controls, effectively wiped out America's technological edge.The Clintons also lifted the security ban in order to give China our supercomputers, also a prerequisite to nuclear warfare. In the first 9 months of 1998, nine times the number of supercomputers were delivered to China than all the previous years of the Clinton presidency combined. Traitors in the White House were determined to give China the advantage to eclipse America as the most powerful nation in the world.
This endgame outcome was envisioned long ago when Rockefeller globalists financed Mao's victory over Chang Kai-shek in 1949, then sent Kissinger in the early 1970's to set up the imperialistic corporate invasion tapping China's unlimited slave labor in order to eventually sap our once vibrant middle class and manufacturing sector. Long in advance of the current global crisis that now has humanity teetering on the edge of World War III, the planetary rulers methodically used their chosen pawns like the Bushes, the Clintons and Obama to undermine and destroy the United States of America.
And with the breaking story still unfolding that US cruise missiles just bombed Assad's military forces at a Syrian airport (after last year's US airstrike was called an "accident"), and Trump now sitting down with China's leader preparing to bomb North Korea, it's become ever-so-clear that Trump, the "populist" antidote to Obama, was merely installed as the latest globalist puppet to ignite the global war with Russia, China, Iran and North Korea while plunging the US into another "Great Depression," only this time worse than the first one. That chemical attack in Syria is déjà vu false flag all over again. Assad didn't do it, the US backed rebels did it, just like four years ago. For Trump to pretend Assad's guilty only confirms he's another NWO puppet leading us all to doom and gloom.
Comment: We shouldn't rule out the possibility that, as bad a thing as it was to do, Trump may have done the only thing he could do in order to get the Deep State off his back for five minutes. The strategy may be more complex than it looks!
In addition to the treasonous acts of all our globalist presidents, the powers-that-shouldn't-be have also ensured that China as America's largest creditor (until last December), buys up prime America that globalists are all too happy selling. China's global investment in the last four years (2012-2016) grew by a remarkable 50% to $175 billion last year. But $50 billion or 30% of it was all done right here in the US. Just from 2015 to 2016, in a single year China more than doubled its US investments. The People's Republic is investing in energy more than any other sector, its ambitious globalized energy grid a prime example of where its future priorities lie. China has also spiked in buying up technology-based companies.
Chinese engineering construction firms signed contracts in 50 different nations, predominantly in transportation infrastructure - rail, roads, ports and airports, most of that activity in the following hosting nations - Egypt, Bangladesh and Malaysia. Chinese American transportation secretary Chao's open arms welcoming fellow Chinese investment firms into US infrastructure bonanza underscores China's rapid expansion within the global arena from torrid activity moving from developing to developed nations like the US as well.
China's investment in the Clinton-Obama blue states, New York and California, have been the heaviest. Finance and real estate acquisitions in New York head the list. But Chinese investment dollars in US tourism has skyrocketed 40 times in one year to over $15 billion in 2016 alone. The Big Apple's ritzy, prestigious Waldorf-Astoria Hotel as of 2014 is now Chinese owned among a number of other notable high end hotel and resorts, especially in Southern California. One study confirmed in the 5-year period from 2011 through 2015 that examined residential and commercial real estate acquisition, Chinese nationals are the leading purchasers of US homes and businesses over all other countries, totaling $110 billion. And that rate only accelerated exponentially last year. Even our most cherished national parks and historic monuments are being taken away from us Americans, and turned over to the UN under the UN's Biodiversity Treaty and World Heritage Treaty.
In recent years one sobering acquisition within China's vast investment empire now flourishing in America is the fact that the richest man in China has been gobbling up Hollywood studios and mega entertainment corporations like there's no tomorrow, assuming control over what future films get made and distributed for global consumption. And with the power of filmmaking the ultimate tool for potent propaganda and mind control programming, again with centralized power resting in the hands of a single foreign interest, monolithic authoritarian control can easily be fostered, particularly in this age of globalization, mass deception and increasing censorship.
Another troubling development is that over 30% of America's ports are either foreign owned or operated. Crucial infrastructure controlled by foreign entities is an enormously dangerous precedent. Over 80% of the port of Los Angeles terminals are run by foreign companies. The Singapore government controls the company that operates ports in Los Angeles, Oakland, Seattle and Alaska. China owns the second busiest container port in the US, the port of Long Beach (which resulted in 17,500 lost American jobs), as well as control over terminals at the port of Los Angeles (the largest US port) and Boston, along with both ends of the critical Panama Canal. Relinquishing ownership and control of such significant strategic shipping centers to foreign powers, friendly or otherwise, where massive amounts of bulk volume cargo pass through entering the US on a daily basis is totally absurd as well as alarming. Yet during the two most recent, nation-destroying administrations under Bush and Obama, it's been insidiously and daresay intentionally allowed to happen, all part of the NWO mission for one world government control.
To have so much of America's most valued land and property assets being devoured by foreigners at a frenzied pace while the American middle class disappears into oblivion and the stagnant national economy falters on the brink, it's a sad bitter pill for Americans to swallow. But then if the larger historical perspective of the Western imperialists literally owning, raping and pillaging China and the rest of the Third World for the past couple centuries is at all considered, then the power shifting pendulum amounts to karmic just desserts. Yet it is unfair that we the American people must pay for the sins of our leaders.
While the ruling elite have willfully decided to destroy America, selecting the last five globalist puppets (and it now looks like a sixth) in a row into the White House, and a bribed, compromised and controlled "dysfunctional" Congress by design, to betray our nation, our Constitution and our citizens, the American people fell asleep at the wheel, growing too soft, dumbed down and complacent to even barely notice. As a result, it's America's turn as the now weakening nation and people to be exploited by an outside foreign power. Per the planetary rulers' design, the corrosively corrupt, diabolically subservient Western governments have played the role of the villain lined up on the wrong side of history, steadily pushing humanity closer to global war as well as global economic and geopolitical instability.
What goes up, must come down - in history, life, geophysics and geopolitics. The days of the unipolar, hegemonic US Empire brutalizing the world as the sole superpower are finally over. And now Empire having met its match, will suffer and lose its disastrous war against the mighty Eastern powers, if we don't all die in a nuclear holocaust first.
This week the globalist psychopaths and their vile media propagandists have now once again created the current crises in the East China Sea and Syria as the hotspot flavors of the week, fast boiling over into the latest threats triggering World War 3. The Trump administration is urgently warning us that "the clock has run out" on North Korea. Kim Jong-un reacts every time to the massive US-South Korean-Japanese joint military exercises on his doorstep by spouting more fiery, lethal threats that he'll blow up the world, frequently punctuated by his latest missile launch into the Sea of Japan as action to back up his rhetoric. But the West's war games and US Empire's insistence on installing the THAAD missile system on the Korean Peninsula pointing at not only North Korea but targeting both China and Russia in the crosshairs is pure provocative, war-baiting aggression. Last Wednesday North Korea tested another missile launched from a fourth location in as many launches, believed to be a measure to combat South Korea's THAAD system.
Is it any wonder why the North Korean dictator reacts as he does? This repeated cycle of Empire ratcheting up volatility and tensions in the Asian Pacific, which is China's home turf and surf, not America's, is simply China insisting on asserting its growing regional presence and emerging strength in the South China Sea. With over half the world's total cargo tonnage and 80% of China's crude oil flowing through the Malacca Strait separating the Indian and Pacific Oceans, Beijing's very lifeblood is at stake. The US Pacific naval fleet ultimately poses a very real threat to China's survival should it seize that very narrow chokehold. Again, it's the Empire hegemon that's always been the real aggressor, systematically encircling both Russia and China with hostile neighbors, missiles and forces designed to strategically intimidate, provoke, isolate and weaken the two Eastern powers that desire a multipolar world of shared power, not war.
Empire neocons from the Bush-Clinton-Obama dynasty have persistently pushed military confrontation and escalation of tensions against China and North Korea. It's important to note that the same way that the Clinton-Obama-NATO-EU minions have been pushing the West into a globalized war against Russia (ever since the Crimean vote for Russian annexation three years ago), the same bandwagon propaganda now joined by the Trump team and geopolitical conservatives is issuing redline warnings ready to initiate war against North Korea and potentially China. This is utter madness. Of course their retort would be that Kim Jong-un is displaying unpredictable madness as well. If North Korea fired a first strike against the US (Hawaii the closest state), US Empire's superior antimissile defense system would quickly neutralize it long before hitting any American target.
Moreover, a brief look at history shows that US imperialism, aggression and globalism arbitrarily divided the once united Koreans, Chinese and Vietnamese into two violent civil warring nations killing their own people. US led provocateur incursions baiting North Korean forces to react initiated the Korean War and the US false flag in the Gulf of Tonkin started the Vietnam War, eliminating upwards of near 3 million North Koreans (30% of its total population) while responsible for the death of 1 million South Koreans (85% civilian) during an inhumane 3-year slaughter of nonstop US bombing in the north, followed a mere decade later by more bombing and killing nearly another 4 million more Southeastern Asians. And for what? Senseless wholesale genocidal murder by the American Empire (not to mention the over 100,000 American soldiers who lost their lives in vain). One honest history lesson of America's shameful past in the region (or for that matter anywhere on the globe) speaks volumes as to why North Korea and China may be responding to the near constant warring US Empire the way they do.
So all this hype calling for a preemptive US nuclear strike against North Korea before the madman strikes us is playing right into the neocon-globalist WWIII agenda. Blasting China as the Kim Jong-un mastermind and stirring up hostilities against those "nasty Red Chinese Commies" is also sheer madness being replayed straight out of the old globalist cold war playbook. Unfortunately a combative Donald Trump may get lathered up to the point where he may do something rash while meeting with China's Xi Jinping at Mar-a Lago on April 6-7. Lots to talk about if they don't want the end of the world.
With jingoistic war fever running high again in America and elsewhere, all it takes is a momentary perception of aggressive moves by either side taken as overtly provocative acts of war and in a flash, a nuclear exchange could result. And even deploying tactical nuclear weapons could instantly escalate to full scale nuclear war and a potential earth life extinction event. The stakes are far too risky for an impulsive, "him or me," trigger-happy mindset, compounded by jittery nerves hopped up on adrenalin. The in the air, land or sea battlefield, where mistaken perception and rash judgment are ripe, all it takes is a moment for everything to unravel and in a matter of seconds or minutes one catastrophic act can lead to another, down a fated slippery slope where the button can ultimately get pushed. A perusal of today's internet headlines and social media commentary reflects extremist, high emotion, backed into a corner position, which when it comes to nukes is nothing less than shortsighted madness.
As historical contextual backdrop for today's crisis, in 1994 Bill Clinton signed a nuke deal proclaiming that North Korea agreed not to seek nuclear weapons and for that reneged empty promise, Clinton gave North Korea two new reactors and $5 billion in aid. Of course the rest is history. Despite continuous economic sanctions, North Korea has heavily invested at the expense of his own impoverished people in nonstop research to develop the technology that will secure nuclear warheads on its 200 missile launchers ranging from short (200-600 miles), medium (800 miles) and intermediate (up to 2,000 miles). Kim Jong-un emphatically believes survival of his nation depends entirely on attaining a nuclear arsenal as a necessary deterrent to avoid annihilation by the West.
Last year the second in charge at the North Korean Embassy in London defected to South Korea and reported that Pyongyang is very likely to have launchable nukes by the end of this year. Allowing a rogue state to acquire nuclear weapons that places the entire planet in far greater danger fuels both worldwide fears that render the global population easier to manipulate and control as well as justifies the rationale for forming a centralized one world government committed to "protecting" the global masses from such recklessly out of control pariah nations that would cease to exist under the New World Order. After all, "Big Brother" will always be there to take care of us, or so they would have us think.
Meanwhile, amidst this international chaos, the latest sideshow jacking up the Mockingbird press into full attack mode is predatorily smelling and exploiting division within the White House inner circle. Banning Steve Bannon from the National Security Council meetings could be the grumblings of neocons within the Trump administration, but more likely the new National Security Advisor in General H. R. McMaster three weeks into the job asserting his authority, removing the politics from the room and bringing back fellow general the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Joseph Dunford. It could also have been aided by Trump nepotism, entrusting an inexperienced, perhaps well-meaning son-in-law acting over his head as pseudo-secretary of state, colluding with mainstream press (vis-à-vis Trump enemy Joe Scarborough).
The one thing that remains clear is that subversive elements within the Trump administration have been regularly manipulating inner conflict, chaos, leaks and distrust, intent on sabotaging Trump's success because they too are deep state operatives bent on undermining his presidency. Based on unsound, failed policies so far, too many sycophants clawing for Trump's attention and ear have the president unable to receive full and accurate information and prudent advice. Not knowing who he can trust partially explains why Trump is leaning so heavily on entrusted family members Jared and Ivanka. Traitors of both Trump as well as America - the administration neocons, the Zionists and the GOP party faithful (aka pedophilia cover-uppers) have wreaked havoc during Trump's first 75 days. For the Donald to even make it through his first term in office, which looks doubtful, he must clean house, starting with purging the Judases in his innermost midst. Draining the surrounding deep state swamp will never be accomplished until removing his closest enemies first.
On to the disturbing bigger picture, with so much evil truth already out there and the pedophilia empire increasingly exposed, and a subset within alternative media busily exposing the truth, a globalist elite is growing desperate, and is now cashing in their trillion dollar chips to ignite world war, crash the global economy and censor blacklisted independent media. The rabid madness of the elite is spreading its cataclysmic madness to all corners of the globe, from Syria to North Korea. Both Russia and China have demonstrated remarkable restraint to the continual aggressions and warmongering lies. One of these days, the Eastern powers will strike back and millions, perhaps billions of human lives will be lost. Though at this 11th hour 59th minute, it may already be too late, it's time for the citizens of the world who just want to live their lives out in peace, caring for their families, deriving a little bit of happiness celebrating life's simple blessings. But now is the time we must step up and fight for what we believe in. Along with our inalienable universal right to pursue happiness, we must fight with all our collective might against Satan-worshipping planetary rulers who want us dead. Be strong and be committed to making earth a better planet than what we're being delivered now by those evildoers we must oppose and hold accountable.
Joachim Hagopian is a West Point graduate and former US Army officer. He has written a manuscript based on his unique military experience entitled "Don't Let The Bastards Getcha Down."It examines and focuses on US international relations, leadership and national security issues. After the military, Joachim earned a master's degree in Clinical Psychology and worked as a licensed therapist in the mental health field with abused youth and adolescents for more than a quarter century. In recent years he has focused on his writing, becoming an alternative media journalist. His blog site is at http://empireexposed.blogspot.co.id/
