"State is the name of the coldest of all cold monsters. Coldly it lies; and this lie slips from its mouth: I, the state am the people" ~Friedrich Nietzsche

1. You Believe State Laws are Valid and Just

"Nothing in all the world is more dangerous than sincere ignorance and conscientious stupidity." ~Martin Luther King Jr.

2. You are Blindly Patriotic

"Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect." ~Mark Twain

3. You Think it's Moral and Just That the Government Forces Taxation

"No man is free, who is not master of himself." ~Epictetus

4. You're Conditioned to Think You Need to be Policed

"The rich may have lots of green paper that many pretend are worth something. The primary purpose of the police is to enforce the delusions of those with lots of pieces of green paper. Those without the green papers generally buy into these delusions almost as quickly as those with. These delusions carry with them extreme consequences in the real world." ~Derrick Jensen