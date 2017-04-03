© Mohamed al-Sayaghi / Reuters



As Prime Minister Theresa May sets out to charm Saudi Arabia while touting the regime's vital trade and security relationship with Britain,The Met confirmed their war crimes unit is examining claims of atrocities carried out by Saudi Arabia in Yemen, where it has been waging an air war since 2015.The Met's "scoping" mission into alleged breaches of international humanitarian law."A letter from Scotland Yard, seen by the Guardian, says: "who have intervened in the conflict between pro- and anti-government forces."The letter from March 31 also notes the presence in the UK of Saudi General Ahmed Asiri, who was egged and had to dodge an attempted citizen's arrest on Thursday.Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson was forced to apologize for the incidents, calling the Saudi defense minister, Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, to "express his regret for the attack."The letter said detectives would "consider any opportunities to arrest or interview any individual, should we deem the action to be proportionate, legal and necessary as part of the scoping exercise.""The prosecuting authorities are legally obliged to seek out and, where the evidence permits, prosecute (or extradite for prosecution) those in their jurisdiction who are suspected of war crimes," Daniel Machover of Hickman & Rose, the law firm that received the letter, told the Guardian.