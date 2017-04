© The Free Thought Project

"The walls were chipped and scarred by bullets, showing the terrific fight that took place at the time of its fall. Hitler's air-raid shelter was about 120 feet down into the ground — well furnished but completely devastated. The room where Hitler was supposed to have met his death showed scorched walls and traces of fire. There is no complete evidence, however, that the body that was found was Hitler's body. The Russians doubt that he is dead."

"Though much information about what has alternately been called Project Paperclip remains classified, that Nazi scientists did receive paychecks courtesy of the U.S. government to advance national goals is admitted fact. In that context, would Hitler being given a similar VIP escape plan be that outside the realm of possibility?"

"There was an agreement with the US that Hitler would run away and that he shouldn't fall into the hands of the Soviet Union. This also applies to many scientists, the military and spies who later took part in the struggle against the Soviet regime," Basti writes.

"Wealthy families who helped him over the years were responsible for the organisation of his funeral," writes Basti. "Hitler was buried in an underground bunker, which is now an elegant hotel in the city of Asuncion [Paraguay]. In 1973, the entrance to the bunker was sealed and 40 people came to say goodbye to Hitler. One of those who attended, Brazilian serviceman Fernando Nogueira de Araujo, then told a newspaper about the ceremony."

the official account has for over six decades hinged on the arbitrary claims of a single person, rather than exhaustive investigation.

If you aren't convinced, you're in good company —make candid skepticism from a man who could arguably be termed theWhile questioning the official narrative pertaining to one of the most opprobrious tyrants in history might not be a comfortable matter, the theory has gained wide traction from a number of reputable sources and analyses in recent years — but, apparently, the belovedKennedy penned in 1945, several years before ascending to the White House.Perhaps the more skeptical of readers find the diary entryheld by a man otherwise known for rational, considered thought. But Kennedy's words, particularly in the present context in which they've been disclosed,— and find exigent fault with what we've so long been led to believe.After all, the United States clandestinely undertookduring the aftermath of World War II. While the world sighed with relief upon the cessation of military hostilities,The Free Thought Project noted previously,Published last summer in Argentina, in El Exilio de Hitler, or Hitler in Exile, Basti throws the long-swallowed account of murder-suicide into a tailspin, but — lest the idea an infamous figure, condemned the world over,sound the stuff of armchair theorist — even corporate media mainstays like the Huffington Post have published articles outlining the premise of the book.providing the despotic leader and his wife the fastest possible escape route for the time period — a helicopter awaited to ferry the pair to Spain, where Basti says they made their way tofor, all told, a ten-year stay before he proceeded towhere he faced no difficulties living under President Alfredo Stroessner — whose father hailed from Germany's Bavaria region — untilAnd if that information feels untenable coming from an independent authority — irrespective of the depth of research and scrutiny — perhaps documents from a more traditional source can lend it credence.as recounted by an unnamed witness who putatively assisted in the effort for the tidy sum of $15,000, but admitted involvement under the weight of heavy conscience.of Hitler's demise is that— though some versions saywhile others claim the lifeless newlyweds' bodies were burned with others en masse in an outdoor pit. In fact, that appears to have come from one man who asserted to have witnessed what happened — meaning,JFK's diary obviates the"He had boundless ambition for his country which rendered him a menace to the peace of the world," Kennedy keenly opined on the autocrat's particular perversion of nationalism, "but he had a mystery about him in the way that he lived and in the manner of his death that will live and grow after him."Contemplating Hitler's astronomical popularity — and the woefully misbegotten goals such charisma tacitly permitted — the future president lamented privately the Nazi leader's mysterious life, "He had in him the stuff of which legends are made."