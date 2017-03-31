Puppet Masters
Mattis: U.S. concerned by Russia's actions in Afghanistan
RFE/RL
Fri, 31 Mar 2017 18:53 UTC
"We have seen Russian activity vis-a-vis the Taliban," Mattis said during a news conference in London on March 31.
"I am not willing to say at this point if that is manifested into weapons and that sort of thing, but, certainly, what they are up to there in light of their other activities gives us concern," he added.
The comments come after U.S. General Curtis Scaparrotti, NATO's supreme allied commander in Europe, told a U.S. Senate committee on March 23 that he had seen evidence of increasing Russian efforts to influence the Taliban "and perhaps even to supply" the militant group.
Moscow denies it provides aid to the Taliban, which is fighting the U.S.-backed government and U.S. forces in Afghanistan.
Mattis also said in London that Iran continued to be an "exporter of terrorism" and a sponsor of militant activity.
He said Iran's behavior had not changed since 2012, when he said the three primary threats the United States faced were "Iran, Iran, Iran."
"At the time when I spoke about Iran I was a commander of U.S. Central Command and that [Iran] was the primary exporter of terrorism, frankly, it was the primary state sponsor of terrorism and it continues that kind of behavior today," he said at a news conference with his British counterpart, Michael Fallon.
Mattis also said that North Korea was acting "in a very reckless manner" and "has got to be stopped," an apparent reference to Pyongyang's nuclear weapons and missile programs.
"This is a threat of both rhetoric and growing capability," he said.
Comment: While Russia denies "aiding" the Taliban, they probably do have contact. Along with China and Pakistan, Russia is actually interested in finding a solution for Afghanistan that is better than the status quo. And like it or not, that involves dealing with the Taliban. See Andrew Korybko's analysis, for instance: Pakistan's Eurasian Solution for the Conflict in Afghanistan. Whereas the U.S. has been denying a significant ISIS presence in the country, Russia, China, and Pakistan warn the Islamic State is growing in Afghanistan. Newsbud's Peter Lee agrees, and points out how the West's narrative is falling apart:
Reader Comments
no, you are concerned about british and bush-clinton ties to russian and israeli activities that certain parties tried to hide behind. take genie energy for example. or the bauxite mine acquired through the stellar privatization department in guyana. so now i know what bill richardson has been up to. better to leave him out of the state department so that he can run world wide scams, huh? with dick cheney.
No, the USA themselves actually fills the role of "primary state sponsor of terrorism", not any other way around.
Invades other countries but call the inhabitants of those countries terrorists when they are themselves the terrorist.
And Yes, America is exceptional...Exceptionally evil.
Feel sorry for the good people in its midst though.
