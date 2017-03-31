© Qatar Airways / Flickr
In response to the US ban on electronic devices inside passenger cabins of planes from the Middle East, Qatar Airways has announced a new service which will offer its clients a free laptop for the duration of their flight to the United States.

"Qatar Airways has announced a unique solution to the recently imposed Electronics Ban by offering passengers a laptop loan service that takes their award-winning five-star reputation to new heights," Qatar airways said Thursday.

Last week, the US government banned tablets, laptops or any communication gadgets larger than a smartphone from being brought into the passenger cabin of planes on specific flights.

The restriction affects flights to the US from ten international airports in the Middle East. Those airports include the cities of Cairo, Egypt; Amman, Jordan; Kuwait City, Kuwait; Casablanca, Morocco; Doha, Qatar; Riyadh and Jeddah, Saudi Arabia; Istanbul, Turkey; and Abu Dhabi and Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

US authorities said the measure is the result of intelligence showing a risk for terrorist activity involving commercial aviation.

Understanding that the ban will affect the comfort of its passengers, the Doha-based airline decided to purchase laptops that will be "available for loan" on all of their US flights.

The complementary laptops will be offered to business class passengers traveling on all US-bound flights from next week. Those traveling to the States would be able to download their work on to a USB drive before boarding.

The hardware will be handed out after the passengers reach the aircraft and will then be collected from passengers on arrival.

"We truly appreciate the importance of being able to work on board our aircraft and that is why I have insisted on offering only the best possible solution for our customers," said Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, Akbar Al Baker, when announcing the new service.

So far, the Qatar Airways appears to be the only airline to offer passengers a replacement laptop service on all flights to the US. The national airline of the United Arab Emirates, Etihad Airways, and Emirates airlines are also considering lending some passengers laptop computers and tablets to use on its flights following the new US ban, according to AFP.