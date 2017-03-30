Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has ordered the military to implement a cease-fire and weapons pullback in the conflict region in eastern Ukraine beginning on April 1.Porosehnko said that he is "not very optimistic" that the Russia-supported rebels controlling parts of two eastern Ukrainian regions will abide by the agreement, which was reached in Minsk on March 29.According to the Russian state news agency TASS, a spokesman for the militants in Luhansk said on March 30 that his forces are "always ready to ensure the cease-fire."During a meeting of the Russia-NATO Council in Brussel, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg pressed Russia to compel the militants to implement the cease-fire and withdraw their heavy weaponry.He also asked Moscow to ensure that international observers from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe have complete access to the conflict area.