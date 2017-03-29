Society's Child
Israeli man arrested on the street carrying his ex-wife's severed head
Sputnik
Wed, 29 Mar 2017 20:23 UTC
Law enforcement quickly arrested the man on suspicion of murdering his wife, decapitating her and attempting to burn the body, according to the Jerusalem Post.
Firefighters responding to an emergency call at the couple's apartment extinguished a fire and identified the headless corpse of a female victim in her 30s.
"A young ultra-Orthodox man was walking around the street with his wife's head in his hands, covered in blood. No one understood what was going on and why he had so much blood on him. Only later did they realize he was holding the woman's head," said a witness to the arrest, according to Israeli newspaper Maariv.
It was also reported that the alleged killer had claimed that he was the Messiah, and had visited a psychiatrist who subsequently released him, asserting that the man was not a threat to himself or others.
The crime comes on the heels of several high-profile cases of domestic violence in Israel.
A man in the town of Migdal, Israel, was indicted this month after admitting to murdering his wife, two sons, and a passerby in January.
On Sunday, prominent women's rights activist Siham Zabaraja was shot in her home, according to Jpost.com. Following her death on Tuesday, a gag order was issued concerning the details of the ongoing investigation.
According to Knesset Committee on the Status of Women and Gender Equality head Aida Touma-Suleiman, there is no "national plan" to address the murder of women in Israel.
"Women continue to pay the price with their blood and their lives," she said.
Comment: More details reveal that the victim and perpetrator were divorced. The murderer also tried to burn the house down.
Police were able to detain the 34-year old man on the street shortly after without a fight. However, they then noticed a fire in an adjacent apartment..
Magen David Adom paramedics pronounced the death of the woman immediately upon arrival at the scene. "It was a very difficult site to see," said medic Talib Abdullah.
"We had nothing to do upon arrival other than pronounce her death," he added.
Neighbors said that the couple had divorced two weeks earlier, did not have any children, and that the man was reportedly mentally unstable.
Neither the man, nor his 33-year-old victim have been publicly identified by police, but Channel 2 revealed later Wednesday night that the suspect had immigrated to Israel in 1991 from Moldova and had been hospitalized in a psychiatric facility once before.
Friends told Ynet that the woman had spoken about how relieved she was to be divorced, but also expressed her fears that her ex-husband would harm her. It was not immediately clear if she had complained to police
