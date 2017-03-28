© St. Paul Police



On the night of June 24, 2016, Frank Baker 'fit the description' of a 'black man' in the area, so he was attacked by police and their K9. For several minutes, Baker was beaten, tasered, and viciously mauled by their K9. Also at the scene that fateful night was officer Tony Spencer — whose dashcam recorded the violent assault on Baker, who was entirely innocent.That night, Spencer and his partner responded to a call, which ended up being fake, about a man with dreadlocks wearing a white t-shirt and armed with a gun.When they arrived on the scene, Spencer and his partner saw Baker and realized he did not look like a suspect."There are about 50 people who would have matched that description that night," Spencer said of Baker. "He is not acting agitated.However, just after they passed Baker, two less experienced and far more violent cops showed up, pulled out their guns, and unleashed a dog.Because police said Baker was slow to respond when showing his hands, officer Brian Ficcandenti let loose the K9, 'Falco.'"I'm thinking he (Ficcadenti) saw something we didn't see or missed and is now performing a felony-style stop," Spencer recalled. "As I turn the car and see the dog pulling out this man from the cars, I recognize it's (Baker).While having his flesh literally torn from his body, Ficcandenti is heard encouraging the dog.The dashcam then captured the following beat down — after Baker had been mauled. When officer Brett Palkowitsch exited the vehicle, he ran over to the innocent man and began kicking and stomping Baker's ribs.Baker's legs were so severely injured during the attack that he spent weeks in the hospital recovering. He also suffered several broken ribs and collapsed lungs.According to his attorney Robert Bennett, the dog tore "hunks of flesh" as its teeth bit "down to the bone" of Baker's legs.After watching his fellow officers do this to an innocent person, Spencer could no longer stand it and decided to become a good cop. He crossed the thin blue line and testified against the officers who nearly killed an innocent man.Spencer, 46, told Ruben Rosario from Twin Cities.he added as he looked away momentarily, tears starting to form in his eyes, explained Rosario.Spencer, who felt horrible after watching his fellow officers do this to an innocent man, he visited Baker in the hospital."He had these big tears in his eyes," Spencer noticed. "He was still having trouble breathing. And then he tells me:Sadly, the officer who released the dog was not fired and remains on the force. As for officer Palkowitsch, who kicked the innocent Baker as he bled out, he will likely be getting his job back. Neither of the cops faced any charges."We are the department that brought (cop killer) Guy Harvey Baker to jail alive," Spencer said. "That's what the community expects of us.In our darkest hour on our worst day, we brought in that guy alive.Because of Spencer's testimony, which was described as the entire department against him and his partner, Baker received the largest settlement for police misconduct in the history of St. Paul. Attorneys for Frank Arnal Baker said Monday that they have a verbal agreement with the city for $2 million for the case. The agreement, they noted, has yet to be signed by all parties, reports the pioneer press.Officer Spencer is the epitome of a good cop as he was unafraid of pointing out the crimes of his fellow cops against an innocent member of society — whom they ostensibly protect.However, that good cop is now gone and he will, like he alluded to above, be replaced by "younger cops [who] don't understand the legacy of the department" who are more prone to destroy first and attempt to justify later.Below is a video showing the type of legacy the new cops intend to leave for the St. Paul police department — and it is terrifying.