US' global militarism cements Putin's domestic popularity
John Helmer
Dances with Bears
Thu, 23 Mar 2017 18:01 UTC
So if you are bent on fighting Russia, as the generals now in charge of US policy in Washington say and do, what opportunity is there for toppling Putin before the presidential election due in March 2018? One veteran of high-level Russian policy in Europe predicts: "The trouble for Putin will come when the World Cup starts in June of next year. But that's after he is elected in March. No one realizes, not yet, how much trouble the football competition will cause, with thousands of visa-free foreign agitators in the country calling themselves fans, and half a billion people watching on TV."
An analysis just released by Uralsib Bank analyst, Alexei Devyatov, of the latest economic results shows that for most Russians real income growth has not only stalled — the indicator has started to fall again from positive 8.1% in January to minus 4.1% in February.
The Situation in the economy has worsened in February
Growth rates of key indicators, percent change compared to the same period of 2016
The last staff report on the Russian economy from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) summarized the bad news since 2014, and also the modestly good news predicted for this year.
The Gaidar Institute of St. Petersburg, which is generally hostile to Putin, is reporting "the early phase of a cyclical upturn in the economy from the bottom point of the business cycle". Before the February statistics were out, the institute was predicting GDP growth this year of 1.4%, accelerating next year to between 1.7% to 2.2%.
Devyatov (pictured below left) warns: "it is necessary to recognize that the economy still cannot reach a trajectory of sustainable development. We confirm our forecast of growth of real GDP at the level of 1.9% in 2017, but we see the risk that actual growth in the current year will turn out to be slightly less."
Russian wage-earners are apprehensive. The most sensitive indicator of their expectations of growth, or worse, is the monthly release of the wage arrears statistic. This measures the salary amounts owed to workers but unpaid by the state, and by private or commercial employers.
Wage arrears were invented in the 1990s by the Yeltsin administration as a confiscatory tax. The wage arrears trend indicates loss of confidence on the part of domestic investors, who have stopped paying their employees, as well as their suppliers and the tax authorities. A rising wage arrears figure triggers apprehension throughout the electorate. Two years ago, 96.6% of the wage arrears were owed by private, commercial and non-government enterprises. Though government at the federal, regional and municipal or local levels generally pays on time, here is how to calculate that a 1% increase in wage arrears owed by business turns into a 0.5% decline in the approval ratings of the president and prime minister. this.
Consider what the latest wage arrears chart shows for January 1, February 1, and March 1 of this year. The sharp decline in January below the Rb3 billion mark pulled the indicator back to where it was at the start of 2015. The government proportion of the arrears total is now even smaller than earlier measurements; 99.6% of the arrears aggregate is now owed by the private sector. Since January, however, the total figure has been rising back up again. In comparative terms, the arrears indicator for January turns out to be no harbinger of accelerating economic recovery - more a flash in the pan.
Public approval of Putin's performance as president went up in January, but not by as much as the November score of 86%. A year ago, the Levada Centre in Moscow measured public approval and disapproval of Putin at 82% positive, 17% negative. The current measures are 84% positive, 15% negative. This means public disapproval has been shrinking as wartime conditions get worse, while approval is stable within the margin for statistical error.
The line chart (below) illustrates how Putin's ratings have been moving since February 2014, when the US started the war in Ukraine. It is clear the approval line has stabilized above 80% and disapproval below 20%.
Putin approval ratings
The Credit Suisse Consumer Confidence report for 2017 illustrates what has happened:
From the domestic point of view, Credit Suisse's chart of real wealth growth in Russia reveals the driver of voter approval for Putin administration since 2000 has been rising income, rising savings, rising net worth:report on consumer expectations in Russia and other emerging markets. The Swiss bank's forecast for Russia is a two-way bet. "The potential turnaround point will still depend on the direction of oil prices, the Central Bank of Russia's stance on monetary policy and the government's potential decision to increase pensions and public sector employee salaries as the elections approach. A further strengthening of the ruble would pave the way for increased purchasing of consumer electronics and other durable items, although we expect a lag between macroeconomic stabilization and a sustainable recovery of consumption until wage inflation improves more robustly."
Russian analysts interviewed this week say approval for Putin does not translate into either consumer confidence, or expectation of growth in real income. Russian consumers don't run up bigger bills in cash or on credit at smartphone outlets or car dealers as a consequence of their view that Putin is the country's best hope in present and foreseeable circumstances.
On the other hand, there is consensus among the analysts that deterioration of income, living standards, and real income does turn into voter disapproval of the performance of Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and also of government ministries:
The reason Putin isn't blamed for the reversals in the economy, but Medvedev and the government are, is the regime change strategy of the US and EU. If the Americans hadn't been trying so hard to overthrow him, as Russians perceive this, domestic public opinion would have moved against the president. Instead, Putin has been able to wrap himself in the flag. Opposition to him inside the country, and criticism outside the country, make no obvious dent, because the rating is, in practice, approval of the country itself
So, is there an opportunity for US warfighters like General James 'Mad Dog' Mattis, the new Secretary of Defense (below, left), to upset Putin?
